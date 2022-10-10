Padres' Joe Musgrove on Mets' Asking for Foreign Substance Check: 'They're Desperate'

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The New York Mets couldn't touch San Diego Padres starter Joe Musgrove on Sunday night, managing just one walk and a hit against him in seven innings en route to a 6-0 loss that ended their season.

So they resorted to last-gasp tactics, asking the umpires to do a substance check on Musgrove's...ears.

Musgrove didn't really blame them.

"I get it, dude," he said on ESPN after the game (h/t Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times.) "They're on their last leg. They're desperate."

Showalter explained his side of the situation after the game:

There was a point this season when the Mets looked like legitimate World Series contenders. At the very least, they seemed poised to win the NL East before the Atlanta Braves ran them down late in the year.

To go from those heights to examining an opposing player's ears during a Wild Card elimination game in which they only managed one hit is one tough pill to swallow.