NFL Teams That Desperately Need to Strike a Trade Before the Deadline

Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay are struggling to generate offense in Los Angeles. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

We might only be five weeks into the 2022 NFL season, but it already feels like some teams are desperately in need of a jolt.

For some, that spark might come from getting healthy. But for others, it might mean making a move before the Nov. 1 trade deadline.

The in-season trade market has been relatively dry. By this time last season, we already had a deal involving Stephon Gilmore. There's still time for things to heat up, though.

After all, the Los Angeles Rams didn't trade for Von Miller until the 2021 deadline, and it ended up being the catalyst that netted them a championship.

Whether it's because they are one piece away or need to add draft capital for a rebuild, these teams should start working the phones.