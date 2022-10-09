X

    NASCAR at Charlotte 2022 Results: Christopher Bell Wins in OT; Round of 8 Field Set

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVOctober 9, 2022

    CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 09: Christopher Bell, driver of the #20 DeWalt Toyota, walks onstage during driver intros prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on October 09, 2022 in Concord, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
    Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

    Christopher Bell is headed to the round of eight in the NASCAR playoffs.

    Bell secured his spot with a dramatic victory in Sunday's Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The race went to overtime following a lengthy red flag near the end, and he outmaneuvered the field and earned the win he needed to advance.

    NASCAR @NASCAR

    CHECKERED FLAG: HE NEEDED A WIN! HE GOT IT!<a href="https://twitter.com/CBellRacing?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBellRacing</a> wins on the ROVAL to advance to the Round of 8! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NASCARPlayoffs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NASCARPlayoffs</a> <a href="https://t.co/Gvai3ac7Zn">pic.twitter.com/Gvai3ac7Zn</a>

    His win wasn't the only drama, as Kyle Larson was among those eliminated as the field of eight was set:

    Jeff Gluck @jeff_gluck

    ELIMINATED: Kyle Larson, Daniel Suarez, Austin Cindric, Alex Bowman.<br><br>All the chaos thanks to a sign.

    NASCAR on NBC @NASCARonNBC

    RETWEET if your favorite <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NASCARPlayoffs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NASCARPlayoffs</a> driver advanced to the next round! <a href="https://t.co/sJDd8JpYRr">pic.twitter.com/sJDd8JpYRr</a>

    The biggest storyline heading into Sunday's race at the twisty course was whether Chase Elliott would maintain his momentum after clinching his spot in the round of eight with last week's win at Talladega Superspeedway.

    He also won two of the previous four races at the Charlotte road course and was the driver to beat heading into the final event of the round of 12.

    Yet it was Joey Logano and Ross Chastain who made headlines in the first two stages.

    Logano led all 25 laps in dominant fashion in the opening stage, clinching the playoff point that comes with it. And Chastain was forced to go to the rear before the race began because of unapproved adjustments for repairs but rallied back to win the second stage and the corresponding playoff point.

    NASCAR @NASCAR

    STAGE WINNER: <a href="https://twitter.com/joeylogano?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@joeylogano</a> dominates the opening stage at <a href="https://twitter.com/CLTMotorSpdwy?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CLTMotorSpdwy</a>! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BofAROVAL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BofAROVAL</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NASCARPlayoffs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NASCARPlayoffs</a> <a href="https://t.co/dWSyVat4UJ">pic.twitter.com/dWSyVat4UJ</a>

    Jeff Gluck @jeff_gluck

    Points as they run after Stage 2:<br><br>6. Suarez +25<br>7. Byron +18<br>8. Briscoe +5<br>----<br>9. Cindric -5<br>10. Hamlin -6<br>11. Bell (must win)<br>12. Bowman (out)

    The drama came in Stage 3.

    First, Corey LaJoie made contact with Chase Briscoe, and then Daniel Suárez tumbled down the standings as he battled on the fringe of the cut line as he experienced power steering problems.

    It was a difficult break for Suárez at a key moment, bringing the pressure of the elimination race into focus, and he pitted in an effort to fix the issue before the final push. He also ended up making contact with LaJoie, underscoring the steering issues.

    Chastain also went to the garage for repair work at a critical time as he attempted to remain ahead of the cut line, while Larson pitted in need of repairs.

    NASCAR on NBC @NASCARonNBC

    BONK. <br><br>Corey LaJoie makes contact with <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NASCARPlayoffs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NASCARPlayoffs</a> contender Chase Briscoe! <a href="https://t.co/n5sEv9cR3k">pic.twitter.com/n5sEv9cR3k</a>

    NASCAR on NBC @NASCARonNBC

    PROBLEMS for Daniel Suarez!<br><br>Ride on-board to see what's happening when he steers. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NASCARPlayoffs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NASCARPlayoffs</a> <a href="https://t.co/XaVHcp6kDg">pic.twitter.com/XaVHcp6kDg</a>

    As if that wasn't enough chaos, Elliott spun out in the final stretch after a restart and opened the door for Harvick to seize the lead in dramatic fashion.

    FOX: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX

    Chase Elliott goes for a spin 👀 <br><br>Kevin Harvick leads 👀 <br><br>Caution for debris 👀 <a href="https://t.co/LZY7dkUd1b">pic.twitter.com/LZY7dkUd1b</a>

    Kelly Crandall @KellyCrandall

    AJ Allmendinger muscled Chase Elliott out of the lead. Kevin Harvick moved Allmendinger out of the lead. Tyler Reddick hit Elliott and sent 9 spinning. Chase Briscoe got spun in the chicane. Erik Jones, William Byron, Joey Logano also had issues back there. <br><br>That was one lap

    It was the shake-up Bell needed to make a move, and he took full advantage in the overtime.

