X

    Jets' Breece Hall, Sauce Gardner Touted as NFL ROYs After Win vs. Dolphins

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVOctober 9, 2022

    EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 09: Breece Hall #20 of the New York Jets runs against the Miami Dolphins during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium on October 09, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
    Elsa/Getty Images

    The New York Jets likely aren't breaking their 11-year playoff drought in 2022, but their future is looking increasingly bright with each passing week.

    Breece Hall and Sauce Gardner were once again in starring roles in Sunday's 40-17 win over the Miami Dolphins, continuing to emerge as Rookie of the Year threats.

    Hall totaled 197 yards and a touchdown, while Gardner recorded five tackles and a pass defensed to earn a heaping of social media praise.

    Jay Croucher @croucherJD

    The OROY and DROY both play for the New York Jets.

    The Jet Press @TheJetPress

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a> really drafted the Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year wow

    JetsSopranos @JetsSopranos

    When you have Breece Hall on your fantasy team. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TakeFlight?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TakeFlight</a> <a href="https://t.co/4VI5t5EWt7">pic.twitter.com/4VI5t5EWt7</a>

    Jason Klein @ByJasonKlein

    Breece Hall will win Offensive ROY.<br><br>Sauce Gardner will win Defensive ROY.<br><br>You should probably ♥️ this tweet for quick reference after it happens. <a href="https://twitter.com/BreeceH?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BreeceH</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/iamSauceGardner?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@iamSauceGardner</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TakeFlight?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TakeFlight</a>

    Fuel Babineaux @Supreme_Nalgas

    Breece Hall and Sauce Gardner co-rookies of the week…book it <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TakeFlight?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TakeFlight</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/pepsi?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@pepsi</a>

    🌽Cyclone Larry🌽 @CycloneLarry69

    Give Breece Hall his Offensive ROY

    Rich @NotRichC

    Who’s going to be the rookie of the week? Breece Hall again or the sauce boss

    Penguno45 @Penguno45

    Crazy how the jets have both the OROY and the DROY, in Breece Hall and Sauce Gardner respectively.

    The Buffalo Jet Fan @BuffaloJetFan

    Edgerrin James, I mean Breece Hall looks good today. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a>

    Sean Callanan @sjcallanan

    <a href="https://twitter.com/BreeceH?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BreeceH</a> can hold onto that <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ROW?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ROW</a> belt this week. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/jets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#jets</a>

    Chance Kasperski @TakeFlight_Jets

    Breece Hall is him. I don’t make up the rules.

    EVIL SEÑIOR @MadKingJuhasz

    What a Performance.<br><br>Breece Hall is a Monster in the making <a href="https://t.co/DbTnzCsuFJ">https://t.co/DbTnzCsuFJ</a>

    Hall and Gardner were both playing from behind in the odds race to win their respective Rookie of the Year honor. New Orleans Saints receiver Chris Olave was the favorite to win the OROY coming into the week, while Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd had an advantage in the DROY race.

    Olave (four receptions, 54 yards, 1 TD) lost some of his advantage over Hall this week, while Lloyd (11 tackles) is still the overwhelming favorite after another stellar performance.

    That said, the objects in their mirrors are closer than they appear.

    Jets' Breece Hall, Sauce Gardner Touted as NFL ROYs After Win vs. Dolphins
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.