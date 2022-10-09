Jets' Breece Hall, Sauce Gardner Touted as NFL ROYs After Win vs. Dolphins

Elsa/Getty Images

The New York Jets likely aren't breaking their 11-year playoff drought in 2022, but their future is looking increasingly bright with each passing week.

Breece Hall and Sauce Gardner were once again in starring roles in Sunday's 40-17 win over the Miami Dolphins, continuing to emerge as Rookie of the Year threats.

Hall totaled 197 yards and a touchdown, while Gardner recorded five tackles and a pass defensed to earn a heaping of social media praise.

Hall and Gardner were both playing from behind in the odds race to win their respective Rookie of the Year honor. New Orleans Saints receiver Chris Olave was the favorite to win the OROY coming into the week, while Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd had an advantage in the DROY race.

Olave (four receptions, 54 yards, 1 TD) lost some of his advantage over Hall this week, while Lloyd (11 tackles) is still the overwhelming favorite after another stellar performance.

That said, the objects in their mirrors are closer than they appear.