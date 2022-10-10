Cowboys' Dak Prescott Says He's Day-to-Day With Thumb Injury, Can Grip Football

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott told reporters Sunday that he is day-to-day as he continues to work his way back from a thumb injury, noting he is able to grip a football.

"I'm day by day, there’s a lot of growth right now, we’re up hill, things are happening fast, taking it day by day when I can do more than the next day we’ll keep pushing like that," Prescott said, per Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News.

He is also expected to see a doctor on Tuesday.

Prescott suffered the thumb injury in Week 1, requiring surgery with a recovery timeline of six-to-eight-weeks. In his place, Cooper Rush has gone 4-0, including Sunday's 22-10 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

Though he planned to return to the field by Week 5, owner Jerry Jones said Prescott wasn't able to grip the ball well enough to play.

"I don't know when he will be back out there, but he is improving," Jones said on 105.3 The Fan.

Jones noted on Sunday, via Watkins, that Prescott has "made a lot of improvement" and will throw "a lot" this week.

And while Rush is 4-0, Jones reiterated Sunday that Prescott will start when healthy:

Getting Prescott healthy is still key for the Cowboys' chances in 2022. The two-time Pro Bowler led the league's No. 1 scoring offense last season, tallying 4,449 passing yards and 37 touchdowns.

The only thing that's slowed him down is injuries, including an ankle issue in 2020 and calf and shoulder problems in 2021. The thumb injury to start 2022 creates further questions about the quarterback's durability going forward.