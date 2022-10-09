Kyrie Irving Says Nets 'Want to Erase Everything That Was Said' by Critics

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Kyrie Irving is hoping to change the narrative after three up-and-down years with the Brooklyn Nets.

"We want to erase everything that was said about our team the last few years in terms of our weaknesses," Irving told reporters Saturday. "We want to turn those into our strengths—and it starts with developing good practice habits. And going out in the game and not just talking about it, and actually doing it."

The Nets fell well short of expectations last year, finishing seventh in the Eastern Conference before getting swept out of the first round. A year earlier, the team lost in the second round despite having Irving, Kevin Durant and James Harden on the roster.

There have been even more troubles off the court, with both Irving and Durant the subject of trade talks throughout the offseason. Irving was seemingly headed elsewhere before opting into his contract in June, while Durant requested a trade before returning to the team.

The two stars are now back with the team heading into 2022-23, and it's clear Irving wants a fresh start.

"We just want to enjoy playing the game that we love, but play it at a high level where we're not only making our families proud, but we're doing everything we can to make each other good," the guard added.