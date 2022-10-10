2023 NFL Draft: Stock Up, Stock Down On Hottest Prospects

0 of 10

Donald Page/Getty Images

Volatility plays a large role in the NFL draft evaluation process. Assessment is a continual process based on a prospect’s performance during the season and through the offseason draft cycle.

Some experience far more movement in their overall valuation than others. None remain totally static, not even those considered elite prospects from Day 1. Scouts are always looking to see how these young men react and adjust in different scenarios.

Earlier this year, Travon Walker experienced a meteoric rise to become the No. 1 overall selection based on the physical traits showed on film and during predraft workouts. He's looked every bit the part of a top pick, yet his evaluation was difficult based on how Georgia used him during its national-championship run.

Conversely, quarterback Malik Willis had been touted as a first-round talent through a significant portion of the process only to see his stock take hit after hit based on his performances, particularly against top competition. Ultimately, the Tennessee Titans chose Willis in this year's third round.

Now six weeks into the college football season, a significant amount of movement can be seen among a handful of top prospects. We'll take stock of which ones are making positive impressions and which ones are going the other way, starting with a couple high-profile quarterbacks.