X

    Guardians Twitter Celebrates After Oscar González Walk-Off HR to Eliminate Rays

    Adam WellsOctober 8, 2022

    CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 08: Oscar Gonzalez #39 of the Cleveland Guardians celebrates with teammates after hitting a walk-off home run to end the game in the fifteenth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays in game two of the Wild Card Series at Progressive Field on October 08, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
    Patrick Smith/Getty Images

    The Cleveland Guardians are on their way to the American League Division Series after a 1-0 15-inning marathon victory over the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card series at Progressive Field on Saturday.

    Oscar González's homer to lead off the bottom of the 15th provided the lone run of the game and gave Cleveland its first postseason series victory since the 2016 ALCS.

    MLB @MLB

    OSCAR GONZALEZ WALK-OFF HOMER IN THE 15th! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/POSTSEASON?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#POSTSEASON</a> <a href="https://t.co/bVpy55LKXz">pic.twitter.com/bVpy55LKXz</a>

    Pitching was the story of the day for both teams, as was the case in Game 1. Both teams combined for just 11 hits—all singles—until González got to play the hero.

    Sarah Langs @SlangsOnSports

    this is the first game in postseason history to be scoreless thru 13 innings

    As flawed as both offenses were throughout the series, both pitching staffs were excellent. There were a total of four runs scored in the two games, all on homers. Cleveland starters Shane Bieber and Triston McKenzie combined to allow just one run in 13.2 innings.

    Rays starters Shane McClanahan and Tyler Glasnow were nearly as good with two earned runs in 12 combined innings.

    After missing the playoffs last season and coming into 2022 with low expectations, the Guardians continue to provide fireworks and drama during this surprise run.

    Twitter had plenty to react to following González's solo shot off former Cleveland ace Corey Kluber.

    Guardians Twitter Celebrates After Oscar González Walk-Off HR to Eliminate Rays
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    The Athletic @TheAthletic

    Oscar Gonzalez uses the SpongeBob SquarePants theme song as his walk-up song 🔥<br><br>He’s ready.<br>He’s ready.<br>He’s ready.<a href="https://t.co/Db4s0tjBbU">https://t.co/Db4s0tjBbU</a> <a href="https://t.co/KDeZYtIfvl">pic.twitter.com/KDeZYtIfvl</a>

    Zack Meisel @ZackMeisel

    It took 297 minutes.<br><br>It took 432 pitches.<br><br>It took six renditions of the SpongeBob Squarepants theme song.<br><br>But the Guardians' magical ride continues on to the ALDS. They're 26-6 in their last 32 games.

    Jensen Lewis @JLEWFifty

    AN UNBELIEVABLE ENDING TO AN UNBELIEVABLE GAME!!!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GUARDIANS?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GUARDIANS</a> are headed to the AMERICAN LEAGUE DIVISION SERIES!!!!<br><br>OSCAR GONZALEZ walk-off SOLO HOME RUN!!!!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GuardiansLive?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GuardiansLive</a> postgame NOW on <a href="https://twitter.com/BallySportsCLE?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BallySportsCLE</a> <a href="https://t.co/mzUnpgBvBB">pic.twitter.com/mzUnpgBvBB</a>

    Jeff Passan @JeffPassan

    OSCAR GONZALEZ, WALK-OFF HOMER. GO WILD, CLEVELAND.

    Chelsea Janes @chelsea_janes

    A few hours ago, I turned to <a href="https://twitter.com/Jake_Mintz?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Jake_Mintz</a> and said if Oscar Gonzalez walks this off, I’m writing 800 words about SpongeBob SquarePants. I don’t regret it. But give me a few days.

    Ben Axelrod @BenAxelrod

    Welcome to Cleveland sports lore, Oscar Gonzalez.

    Drewdavis71 @drewdavis71

    The Guardians franchise owns two of the three postseason walk-off home runs in extra innings of a 0-0 game:<br><br>Oscar Gonzalez today<br>Tony Fernandez 10-15-97<br><br>Tito Landrum 10-8-83 being the only other. 39 years ago to the day.

    Joey- James Karinchak enjoyer @joeytweetsports

    Obviously Oscar Gonzalez is going to get all the attention for what he did.<br><br>But what the Guardians pitching staff did today, especially Triston McKenzie and Sam Hentges, was one of the greatest performances in postseason history. <br><br>POP THOSE BOTTLES BOYS BRING ON THE YANKS 🍾🎉!

    Guardians Fan Cringey @MyNameIsCringey

    I KNEW ROOTING FOR THE GUARDIANS WOULD BE GOOD

    Brian @BMajors80

    If you would have told me in April that I’d have fun watching a 16 inning Guardians playoff game in 6 months I would have blocked all your socials

    Saturday's win gives the Guardians an extra day of rest heading into the ALDS. Their bullpen will certainly appreciate that after seven relievers combined to throw nine innings. Sam Hentges was the hero of the group, striking out six in a season-high three innings to get the win.

    Next up will be a date with the Yankees in the Bronx. New York holds a 3-2 edge over Cleveland in the previous five playoff series meetings between the two teams.

    Game 1 between the Guardians and Yankees will be Tuesday at Yankee Stadium.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.