Guardians Twitter Celebrates After Oscar González Walk-Off HR to Eliminate Rays

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The Cleveland Guardians are on their way to the American League Division Series after a 1-0 15-inning marathon victory over the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card series at Progressive Field on Saturday.

Oscar González's homer to lead off the bottom of the 15th provided the lone run of the game and gave Cleveland its first postseason series victory since the 2016 ALCS.

Pitching was the story of the day for both teams, as was the case in Game 1. Both teams combined for just 11 hits—all singles—until González got to play the hero.

As flawed as both offenses were throughout the series, both pitching staffs were excellent. There were a total of four runs scored in the two games, all on homers. Cleveland starters Shane Bieber and Triston McKenzie combined to allow just one run in 13.2 innings.

Rays starters Shane McClanahan and Tyler Glasnow were nearly as good with two earned runs in 12 combined innings.

After missing the playoffs last season and coming into 2022 with low expectations, the Guardians continue to provide fireworks and drama during this surprise run.

Saturday's win gives the Guardians an extra day of rest heading into the ALDS. Their bullpen will certainly appreciate that after seven relievers combined to throw nine innings. Sam Hentges was the hero of the group, striking out six in a season-high three innings to get the win.

Next up will be a date with the Yankees in the Bronx. New York holds a 3-2 edge over Cleveland in the previous five playoff series meetings between the two teams.

Game 1 between the Guardians and Yankees will be Tuesday at Yankee Stadium.