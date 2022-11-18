X

    Nuggets' Jamal Murray Out vs. Mavericks Due to Health and Safety Protocols

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVNovember 18, 2022

    Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

    Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Dallas Mavericks after being placed in the NBA's health and safety protocols, per Harrison Wind of DNVR Sports.

    In his first season back after missing the entire 2021-22 campaign because of a torn ACL, Murray has posted 16.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 13 games while shooting 42.9 percent from the floor and 35.5 percent from deep.

    Before his injury in 2021, Murray was establishing himself as an All-Star-caliber player for a Nuggets team on the rise thanks to him and Nikola Jokić.

    In 48 games during the 2020-21 season, the former Kentucky standout averaged career highs nearly across the board with 21.2 points, 4.8 assists, 4.0 rebounds, 2.7 three-pointers made and 1.3 steals while shooting 47.7 percent from the field and 40.8 percent from beyond the arc.

    The Nuggets still reached the playoffs after Murray's injury but lost in the second round to the Suns.

    With Murray on the shelf for the entire 2021-22 campaign, the Nuggets turned to the likes of Will Barton, Monte Morris, Bones Hyland and Bryn Forbes to lead the backcourt.

    While they held up well, contributed and helped take the Nuggets to the playoffs, none of them came close to making the type of impact Murray has throughout his career, and the team flamed out in the first round.

    Barton, Morris and Forbes are all gone from last year's team, meaning some new faces will be tasked with stepping up while Murray is sidelined.

    Aside from Hyland, head coach Michael Malone will need even more production from Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Bruce Brown.

