Report: Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. to Play vs. Titans 6 Weeks After Being Shot

The Washington Commanders are planning to make rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. active for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. He will make his regular-season debut just six weeks after getting shot.

Washington activated Robinson from the non-football injury list last week, allowing him to practice with the team and build toward his first NFL game.

The rookie third-round draft pick out of Alabama was shot twice in the lower body during an attempted robbery on Aug. 28, which resulted in him missing the first month of the season.

Prior to Robinson getting shot, head coach Ron Rivera's deployment of his running backs during the preseason suggested Robinson had a chance to be the starter over incumbent Antonio Gibson.

In two preseason games, Robinson rushed for 57 yards and one touchdown on 14 carries, plus he caught two passes for 15 yards. He was also rested for the preseason finale, suggesting there were big plans for him.

Rivera said he was "fired up" about Robinson's impending return, and while those big plans may come to fruition at some point, Rapoport noted that the Commanders are looking to limit Robinson to about 20 snaps on Sunday.

Robinson was a highly productive player during his five collegiate seasons at Alabama, especially as a senior in 2021 when he became the clear No. 1 option out of the backfield.

He rushed for 1,343 yards and 14 touchdowns on 271 carries, in addition to catching 35 passes for 296 yards and two scores for a Crimson Tide team that reached the National Championship Game.

It may take Robinson some time to get up to speed, but Gibson has undoubtedly left the door open. In four games for the 1-3 Commanders, he is averaging just 3.3 yards per carry, although he has scored two touchdowns and reeled in 13 receptions.

As the Commanders work Robinson into the offense and slowly expand his role, he has an opportunity to become the starter at some point, which would make for a remarkable story given that his life was in danger less than two months ago.