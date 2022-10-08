LIV Golf Invitational Series 2022: Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra Tops the Day 2 Leaderboard

Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra (Chris Trotman/LIV Golf via Getty Images)

Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra will carry a five-shot lead into the final day of the LIV Golf Invitational Thailand after shooting a nine-under 63 in Saturday's second round at Stonehill Golf Club in Bangkok.

Lopez-Chacarra, who was tied with Richard Bland and Branden Grace atop the leaderboard at seven under after Day 1, pulled away with an unblemished round that included an eagle and seven birdies to bring his total score to 16 under.

Here's a look at the top of the individual leaderboard after Round 2:

1. Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra (-16)

T-2. Richard Bland (-11)

T-2. Sihwan Kim (-11)

T-2. Harold Varner III (-11)

T-2. Patrick Reed (-11)

T-6. Brooks Koepka (-10)

T-6. James Piot (-10)

T-8. Marc Leishman (-9)

T-8. Lee Westwood (-9)

T-8. Kevin Na (-9)

And the team leaders:

1. Fireballs (-34)

2. Niblicks (-27)

3. Cleeks (-26)

4. Iron Heads (-24)

5. Crushers (-23)

Lopez-Chacarra, 22, is seeking his first professional win. The Spaniard's most recent victory came in February at the Amer Ari Invitational in Hawai'i while representing Oklahoma State at the college level.

He's played the first 36 holes at Stonehill without recording a bogey.

"The conditions are great and the course is unbelievable," Lopez-Chacarra told reporters. "I'm actually hitting it pretty good, but I'm playing smart and I'm having fun, so that's the key for these couple rounds."

His 63 was two shots better than anyone else in the field on Saturday. Four players carded 65: Reed, Piot, Paul Casey and Carlos Ortiz.

On the team side, Lopez-Chacarra is attempting to carry the Fireballs to their first win of the season. They're seven shots clear of the closest competition and 12 strokes ahead of the 4 Aces, which have taken the team title at each of the past four LIV tournaments.

The Spanish rising star's teammates on Fireballs include Ortiz (-7), Abraham Ancer (-7) and captain Sergio Garcia (-4).

Sunday's final round will tee off at 10 a.m. local time in Bangkok (11 p.m. ET on Saturday night in the United States). LIV Golf uses a shotgun start, meaning all groups tee off at the same time on different holes. Coverage of the event is on DAZN.

After the Thailand event wraps up, there will be two tournaments left on LIV's 2022 schedule: Invitational Jeddah in Saudi Arabia beginning Oct. 14 and the Team Championship in Miami starting Oct. 28.