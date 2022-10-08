Mets' Max Scherzer: Game 1 Loss to Padres 'One of the Lowest of Lows'

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

After giving up a playoff career-high four home runs in Friday's 7-1 loss to the San Diego Padres in Game 1 of the National League Wild Card Series, New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer was understandably unhappy with his performance.

"Of course I'm disappointed," Scherzer told reporters after the game. "... Baseball can take you to the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. And this is one of the lowest of lows."

Scherzer was booed off the mound when he was pulled after 4.2 innings. He surrendered all seven runs and recorded four strikeouts in the loss.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner signed with New York on a three-year deal worth $43.3 million annually, the richest contract in MLB history. While Friday's outing was disappointing for Scherzer, Mets manager Buck Showalter gave him the benefit of the doubt and chalked it up to a lack of command.

"It's just the competitive nature, if you can imagine how frustrating it is for him, but his command is the thing that's frustrating for him," Showalter said. "He's got good stuff, but usually he can command three pitches, sometimes four, and it's fun to watch. But he had a pitch on [Josh] Bell and a home run, he was trying to throw balls certain places that leaked completely away from where he wanted to, and that's what was frustrating for him."

The Mets will send ace Jacob deGrom to the mound for Saturday's Game 2 at Citi Field in hopes of avoiding elimination, which would be a massive disappointment after a 101-win regular season.