LeSean McCoy, Robert Griffin III Trade Twitter Barbs; Deion Sanders Interjects

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Former NFL players Robert Griffin III and LeSean McCoy engaged in a war of words on Twitter, and Hall of Famer Deion Sanders tried to lend a hand in squashing the beef.

It all started with McCoy taking umbrage to Griffin poking fun at Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson after his disappointing performance on Thursday Night Football. Griffin responded by bringing up statistics, pointing out that he outperformed the former running back numerous times.

Sanders interjected and told both players to move on. McCoy decided to take another shot at Griffin, but the former quarterback seems to have listened to Sanders.

Both McCoy and Griffin have transitioned into successful broadcasting careers, as McCoy is a member of the I Am Athlete Podcast while Griffin is an analyst for ESPN.