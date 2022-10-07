LeSean McCoy, Robert Griffin III Trade Twitter Barbs; Deion Sanders Interjects

LeSean McCoy, Robert Griffin III Trade Twitter Barbs; Deion Sanders InterjectsOctober 7, 2022
Former NFL players Robert Griffin III and LeSean McCoy engaged in a war of words on Twitter, and Hall of Famer Deion Sanders tried to lend a hand in squashing the beef.
It all started with McCoy taking umbrage to Griffin poking fun at Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson after his disappointing performance on Thursday Night Football. Griffin responded by bringing up statistics, pointing out that he outperformed the former running back numerous times.
Robert Griffin III @RGIII
Dang you still mad at me for out rushing you in a game? Or was it that I had more rushing touchdowns than you had rushing and receiving that year? Or for knocking yal out of playoff contention in 2014? You had a great career. Without injuries I would have had a better one. <a href="https://t.co/rg8MXh1TMe">pic.twitter.com/rg8MXh1TMe</a>
Robert Griffin III @RGIII
This Rollie Pollie <a href="https://twitter.com/CutonDime25?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CutonDime25</a> BIG MAD that a QB with 1 leg for half the year had more rushing TDs than he had TDs combined WAY BACK IN 2012. Let that hate out your heart. How you let a guy with these career stats cook you that year AND in broadcasting. <a href="https://t.co/LGxwzZakv4">pic.twitter.com/LGxwzZakv4</a>
Sanders interjected and told both players to move on. McCoy decided to take another shot at Griffin, but the former quarterback seems to have listened to Sanders.
Robert Griffin III @RGIII
The OG <a href="https://twitter.com/DeionSanders?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DeionSanders</a> asked me to put my cook book away and I will show him the respect he has earned. To <a href="https://twitter.com/CutonDime25?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CutonDime25</a> I wish you the best and God bless.
Both McCoy and Griffin have transitioned into successful broadcasting careers, as McCoy is a member of the I Am Athlete Podcast while Griffin is an analyst for ESPN.