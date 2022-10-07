Kentucky's Will Levis 'the Most Pro Ready' QB in 2023 NFL Draft Class, NFL GM Says

Kevin Langley/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

At least one NFL general manager believes Kentucky's Will Levis is better prepared than any other quarterback to contribute as a rookie in 2023.

According to Jeff Howe and Dane Brugler of The Athletic, an anonymous GM said the following about Levis: "Skill set-wise, Levis is the most pro-ready. I think we have to figure out, what does he really know? How much can he comprehend and manage the offense?"

Along with Alabama's Bryce Young and Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, Levis is one of at least three quarterbacks expected to be taken in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.