NFL GM: Ohio State's CJ Stroud 'Not as Polished' as Other QBs in 2023 NFL Draft Class

C.J. Stroud (Ben Jackson/Getty Images)

NFL executives reportedly questioned the pro readiness of Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, a projected early pick in the 2023 draft.

Jeff Howe and Dane Brugler of The Athletic provided comments Friday from two unnamed members of NFL front offices about their concerns with Stroud amid his third college season with the Buckeyes.

"C.J. is more of a traditional pocket passer," one exec said. "I'd like to see him really work some underneath throws a little bit better in terms of being able to take something off some of his throws. He throws a really good deep ball and excels with that, but I want to see how he can consistently manage the short and intermediate throws that are going to be true NFL-type throws."

A general manager added: "Stroud to me is not as polished. He's got a tremendous skill set but still needs development. He'll definitely be in the mix [in the first round]."

Stroud's numbers are nothing short of outstanding since taking over as OSU's starter last year. He's completed 71.1 percent of his throws for 5,811 yards with 62 touchdowns and just eight interceptions across 17 games.

Talent evaluators are likely to remain cautious despite the Heisman Trophy-level performance because the last two Ohio State starters, Dwayne Haskins and Justin Fields, were also statistical standouts and couldn't translate that into immediate NFL success.

The Athletic noted there's "no doubt Stroud benefits from the offensive ecosystem in Columbus" but also stated an opposing head coach who faced the Buckeyes this season came away impressed with the 6'3'' signal-caller's accuracy.

OSU offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson, who owns nearly four decades of coaching experience, told Casey Smith of The Lantern that Stroud's mental approach to the position is "definitely one of the best" he's witnessed.

"Sam Bradford was the first guy I thought had the quickest mind, and I would say C.J.'s rivals his," Wilson said in September. "And not only the ability to have a quick mind, but the ability to see and process because where's your vision, what are you seeing? I think he sees things very, very clearly."

Bradford, the 2008 Heisman Trophy winner at Oklahoma, was the first overall pick in the 2010 NFL draft and earned Rookie of the Year honors before injuries derailed his pro career.

Stroud is still on track to become one of the top quarterbacks in next year's draft class, but the executives' remarks show he's still got more to prove during the remainder of the season.

Next up for the third-ranked Buckeyes (5-0) is a road trip to face Michigan State (2-3) at Spartan Stadium on Saturday.