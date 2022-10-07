Fantasy Football Week 5 Rankings: Projections to Love and Matchups to Exploit

Fantasy Football Week 5 Rankings: Projections to Love and Matchups to ExploitOctober 7, 2022
Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season opened with a fantasy flop.
Thursday's clash between the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos stretched into overtime and still didn't produce a single touchdown.
If you had any exposure to that game that wasn't a kicker or a defense, then you probably have ground to make up this weekend. If you were fortunate enough to avoid that contest, then you have a chance to take advantage of the fantasy managers who were dragged down by the drowsy affair.
Either way, you need to maximize your lineup this weekend, so let's get that ball rolling with our rankings and top matchups at the three marque positions.
Quarterback
Top 10
1. Josh Allen, BUF (vs. PIT)
2. Jalen Hurts, PHI (at ARI)
3. Patrick Mahomes, KC (vs. LV)
4. Lamar Jackson, BAL (vs. CIN)
5. Justin Herbert, LAC (at CLE)
6. Joe Burrow, CIN (at BAL)
7. Tom Brady, TB (vs. ATL)
8. Kyler Murray, ARI (vs. PHI)
9. Derek Carr, LV (at KC)
10. Jared Goff, DET (at NE)
Matchup to Exploit: Patrick Mahomes vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Mahomes' numbers haven't been quite as absurd without Tyreek Hill, but Kansas City's quarterback has still delivered 11 touchdown passes against just two interceptions.
That scoring category could spike after this weekend's matchup with the Raiders.
Las Vegas has allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks, per Yahoo. Russell Wilson produced three scores against this defense (two passing, one rushing); he's had two touchdowns in his other four outings combined.
Projected stats: 296 passing yards, three touchdowns
Running Back
Top 20
1. Saquon Barkley, NYG (at GB)
2. Christian McCaffrey, CAR (vs. SF)
3. Nick Chubb, CLE (vs. LAC)
4. Derrick Henry, TEN (at WAS)
5. Austin Ekeler, LAC (at CLE)
6. Joe Mixon, CIN (at BAL)
7. Alvin Kamara, NO (vs. SEA)
8. Jamaal Williams, DET (at NE)
9. Aaron Jones, GB (vs. NYG)
10. Josh Jacobs, LV (at KC)
11. Miles Sanders, PHI (at ARI)
12. Dalvin Cook, MIN (vs. CHI)
13. Leonard Fournette, TB (vs. ATL)
14. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC (vs. LV)
15. Dameon Pierce, HOU (at JAX)
16. James Robinson, JAX (vs. HOU)
17. Rhamondre Stevenson, NE (vs. DET)
18. David Montgomery, CHI (at MIN)
19. Jeff Wilson Jr., SF (at CAR)
20. Najee Harris, PIT (at BUF)
Matchup to Exploit: Nick Chubb vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Chubb may not get much work in Cleveland's passing game, but he doesn't need it.
He's such a force as a rusher, that he'll simply race his way to elite numbers on a near weekly basis. He has topped 110 rushing yards in three of four contests this season, and in the other, he had 113 scrimmage yards (season-high 26 receiving yards) and three scores.
He doesn't need a great matchup to post great numbers, but it's still exciting when the fantasy gods put an exploitable defense in front of him. The Chargers clearly qualify, having allowed the third-most fantasy points to running backs, per Yahoo.
Projected stats: 121 rushing yards, 11 receiving yards, two touchdowns
Wide Receiver
Top 20
1. Cooper Kupp, LAR (vs. DAL)
2. Stefon Diggs, BUF (vs. PIT)
3. Davante Adams, LV (at KC)
4. Justin Jefferson, MIN (vs. CHI)
5. Tyreek Hill, MIA (at NYJ)
6. Deebo Samuel, SF (at CAR)
7. Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET (at NE)
8. Ja'Marr Chase, CIN (at BAL)
9. CeeDee Lamb, DAL (at LAR)
10. Tee Higgins, CIN (at BAL)
11. A.J. Brown, PHI (at ARI)
12. Mike Evans, TB (vs. ATL)
13. Christian Kirk, JAX (vs. HOU)
14. Jaylen Waddle, MIA (at NYJ)
15. DK Metcalf, SEA (at NO)
16. Marquise Brown, ARI (vs. PHI)
17. Drake London, ATL (at TB)
18. Mike Williams, LAC (at CLE)
19. Chris Godwin, TB (vs. ATL)
20. Brandin Cooks, HOU (at JAX)
Matchup to Exploit: Ja'Marr Chase at Baltimore Ravens
Since opening the season with 10 receptions for 129 yards and a score, Chase's numbers have been relatively held in check.
Look for that to change in a big way this weekend.
The Ravens have allowed the most fantasy points to the position, per Yahoo, and they were essentially powerless against him last season. In a pair of 2021 meetings, Chase produced 15 receptions for 326 yards and a score.
Projected stats: 131 receiving yards, two touchdowns