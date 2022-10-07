Fantasy Football Week 5 Rankings: Projections to Love and Matchups to Exploit

0 of 3

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season opened with a fantasy flop.

Thursday's clash between the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos stretched into overtime and still didn't produce a single touchdown.

If you had any exposure to that game that wasn't a kicker or a defense, then you probably have ground to make up this weekend. If you were fortunate enough to avoid that contest, then you have a chance to take advantage of the fantasy managers who were dragged down by the drowsy affair.

Either way, you need to maximize your lineup this weekend, so let's get that ball rolling with our rankings and top matchups at the three marque positions.

