Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns to Have Voice Acting Role in 'Velma' Series

Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns is heading to the big screen.

Towns was announced as one of the many voice actors for the new adult animated series Velma on HBO Max, according to Ethan Shanfeld of Variety. Other voice actors include Sam Richardson, Constance Wu, Glenn Howerton and Mindy Kaling, who are the lead actors in the show.

Kaling is the voice of Velma; Richardson is the voice of Shaggy; Wu is the voice of Daphne; and Howerton is the voice of Fred.

Towns will be voicing the character named Jacques Beau. It's unclear how big of a role his character has in the show.

The show is described as "the origin story of Velma Dinkley, the unsung and underappreciated brains of the Scooby-Doo Mystery Inc. gang. This original and humorous spin unmasks the complex and colorful past of one of America’s most beloved mystery solvers."

The first season of the show is expected to debut in 2023 with 10 episodes.