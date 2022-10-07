Terrell Owens on Former Eagles QB Donovan McNabb: 'Never Seen a More Jealous Person'

Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb threw shade at the current team earlier this week, saying that he didn't think it has what it takes to contend for a Super Bowl this year.

On Thursday, Terrell Owens, who played with McNabb on the Eagles in 2004 and 2005, called out the six-time Pro Bowler for being a jealous person and a bad teammate:

During his weekly appearance on the Jon Marks & Ike Reese Show on 94WIP on Monday, McNabb was asked if the current Eagles were giving him 2004 vibes. He replied:

"It's hard for us, being a part of that year and how special that season—and we felt like we needed one more piece to get over the hump and we felt like we got that. I can't say that about this team because from what we've seen over the past three years or so—I'll go even four—I think they were a little bit more than one piece away.

"I personally think that this team, just from what we're seeing right now, they're about a year or two away. And I say that because I think they have to continue to play together. The core of players on this particularly team are kind of toward the end, the Fletcher Coxs the [Jason] Kelces. We were young, we had already been to NFC Championships and we were just one piece away from being to three NFC Championships. This team here is just trying to find a way to get a playoff win.

"I like what they're doing, they're going to continue to grow. Pieces that no one expected to step up are really stepping up. So, I'm excited of the run. I'm just going to enjoy the moment and watch this growth."

The 2004 team reached the Super Bowl before falling to the New England Patriots 24-21.

Some think McNabb's comments were aimed toward quarterback Jalen Hurts and his inexperience because Philadelphia has a strong offensive line, talented receivers and a defense that has played well.

But inexperience didn't stop Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow from reaching the Super Bowl in recent years.

In addition, Hurts has had a tremendous season. The 24-year-old has led the Eagles to a 4-0 record while completing 66.7 percent of his passes for 1,120 yards and four touchdowns against two interceptions in addition to rushing for 205 yards and four scores.

The Eagles are the only undefeated team remaining in the NFL, and they are playing like Super Bowl contenders.

Is McNabb jealous of Hurts' success? It's worth questioning, especially because Hurts is arguably the best quarterback Philadelphia has had since McNabb in 2009.

However, it's worth noting that Owens' feud with McNabb has been going on for the last two decades. And while McNabb doesn't have a Super Bowl ring, he led the Eagles to eight playoff appearances, five NFC East titles, five NFC Championship Games and Super Bowl XXIX.

At this point, McNabb has no reason to be jealous of Hurts.