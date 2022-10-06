X

    Victor Wembanyama Says It's 'An Honor' to Be Hyped Up by Lakers' LeBron James

    Victor Wembanyama remains humble despite getting praise from superstars like LeBron James.

    Victor Wembanyama on LeBron's kind words towards him. <a href="https://t.co/eqV8vyV9fS">pic.twitter.com/eqV8vyV9fS</a>

    "It's obviously an honor to see such great people talk like this about me, but it really doesn't change anything," the French basketball prospect said. "... The thing is I didn't do anything yet. I didn't play a game in the NBA yet. I wasn't drafted. So I gotta stay focused to reach my goals."

    Wembanyama was already a known commodity among NBA scouts, with ESPN's Jonathan Givony projecting him as the No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft. However, he truly turned heads this week after a showcase performance against G League competition.

    LeBron called Wembanyama a "generational talent" who is "like an alien" when speaking to reporters Thursday.

    "He's like a '2K create a player,'" Stephen Curry added.

    It's unsurprising to see so much attention on a 7'4" player with guard-like skills and a quality outside shot, but Wembanyama is not letting the high praise affect him as he tries to reach his potential.

