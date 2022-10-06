Floyd Mayweather Jr. Announces 'The GOAT' Docuseries About Life, Career

Prince Williams/Getty Images

Floyd Mayweather Jr. has announced an upcoming docuseries about his life entitled The GOAT, per TMZ Sports.

"I want to be able to tell my story in my way," the boxer said. "The good, the bad, the ugly. I don't want the people to think I take certain pieces out and it's all glory. There's a lot of ups and downs in life every day. And there's a lot of struggles. Not just with myself but with my loved ones. People gonna love it. Believe me."

Mayweather has teamed with Hidden Empire to create the series, featuring director Deon Taylor and producer Roxanne Taylor. Billionaire investor Robert Smith will also help produce the show.

Mayweather is undoubtedly one of the greatest boxers of all time, officially retiring with a perfect 50-0 record while winning championships in four different weight classes.

The 45-year-old became the richest athletes in the world in 2018, earning $285 million from winnings and endorsements, per Forbes.

Though the docuseries will feature the highs of his career, Mayweather explained it will also show his struggles earlier in his life.

"Since the beginning of my professional career in 1996," he said, "I've been asked, 'Floyd, let's do a documentary on your amateur career. How your dad went to prison. How your grandmother was cleaning hotel rooms and offices to take care of you. And how you was living in New Brunswick, New Jersey. Seven of us in a one-bedroom.' The story is just so amazing. Like I said before the people are going to love it."

Mayweather was a highly touted amateur boxer, wining multiple Golden Glove titles. He earned a bronze medal at the 1996 Summer Olympics, although his loss featured a controversial decision.

The superstar said shooting for the docuseries will begin this year.