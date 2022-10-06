Lionel Messi Says 2022 World Cup Will 'Surely' Be His Last

Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images

Lionel Messi has confirmed the 2022 World Cup in Qatar will be the last time you see him playing at the most prestigious event in international soccer.

The Argentina and PSG superstar revealed his decision in an interview with Star+:

About the only achievement Messi doesn't have on his incredible resume is a World Cup title. He's come close—since making his international debut in 2005, he reached the final in the 2014 edition, with Argentina losing to Germany in extra time.

The 35-year-old also led Argentina to the quarterfinals twice (2006, 2010) and most recently the round of 16 (2018). He has six goals in 19 overall appearances, a rather tepid output for arguably the most talented attacking player in history.

Messi did lead Argentina to the Copa America title in 2021. But unlike Diego Maradona, who tasted World Cup glory in 1986, he hasn't been able to get his country over the hump at the World Cup.

Argentina will headline Group C, which also includes Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland. While it's hardly an easy group, it's one the Argentines should top comfortably.

Messi will be one of a number of talented players likely playing in their last World Cup. Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo (37), Wales' Gareth Bale (32), France's Karim Benzema (34), Poland's Robert Lewandowski (33) and Uruguay's Luis Suárez (35) and Edinson Cavani (35) likely won't be playing international football in four years when the World Cup returns to North America.

Argentina's opening match will be on Tuesday, Nov. 22, against Saudi Arabia.