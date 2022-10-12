College Football Picks: Week 7 Predictions for Every GameOctober 12, 2022
College Football Picks: Week 7 Predictions for Every Game
The midway point of the 2022 FBS season is upon us. The three preseason College Football Playoff favorites (Georgia, Ohio State and Alabama) have yet to lose. A group of challengers has emerged to get into the Top Four.
Week 7 features some high-level matchups that have a chance to reshape the rankings. A College GameDay battle between No. 3 Alabama and No. 6 Tennessee is the headliner. Other huge conference matchups include No. 10 Penn State at No. 5 Michigan, No. 8 Oklahoma State at No. 13 TCU and No. 7 USC at No. 20 Utah.
We've divided the picks into sections for the Associated Press Top 25 teams, the best unranked clashes and the rest of the slate.
AP Nos. 25-21
No. 25 James Madison at Georgia Southern, 4 p.m. ET on ESPN+
If you've never heard of the James Madison Dukes, now you have. It's their first season in the FBS and they've already made a lasting statement. The Dukes are 5-0 with impactful wins against Appalachian State, Middle Tennessee and Arkansas State. Their offense has been incredible throughout the season, averaging 44.2 points.
If they want to keep their name in national headlines, they need to continue steamrolling their way through their Sun Belt opponents.
The Dukes will be playing against a Georgia Southern that's suffered back-to-back losses by eight points or fewer. Even with Georgia Southern's home-field advantage, look for James Madison to score efficiently and advance to 6-0.
Prediction: James Madison 35, Georgia Southern 21
No. 24 Illinois vs. Minnesota, Noon ET on Big Ten Network
This is a battle of two run-heavy teams. Gophers running back Mohamed Ibrahim has already notched eight touchdowns and 567 yards this season. He has the help of a quality quarterback in Tanner Morgan and a group of unselfish receivers that have helped push the team toward a 4-1 record.
That loss for Minnesota came two weeks ago, just before taking a bye last weekend. The Gophers being able to rest their workhorse running back isn't great news for an Illinois fan. With that said, the Fighting Illini have a top-notch running back of their own in Chase Brown, who's been one of the most consistent offensive weapons in the country.
Brown has over 100 rushing yards in every game this season, including a 199-yard game in Week 1. He'll go against a well-organized defense on Saturday. With the bye week on their side, the Gophers should be considered the favorite, even while playing on the road.
Prediction: Minnesota 26, Illinois 24
No. 22 Kentucky vs. No. 16 Mississippi State, 7:30 p.m. ET on SEC Network
See No. 16 Mississippi State for prediction.
No. 22 Texas vs. Iowa State, Noon ET on ABC
With quarterback Quinn Ewers back in the lineup, the Longhorns look like a completely different team. Ewers has the ability to push the ball downfield and make a defense uncomfortable. In his first game back, Ewers threw for four touchdowns and 289 yards. He takes advantage of small mistakes made from defenses, garnering a patience that's rare for such a young athlete.
Iowa State is riding a three-game losing skid, but the positive is that each loss came against a team that's been ranked this season. The Cyclones have a few issues that keep them well outside of the Big 12 title debate, including quarterback Hunter Dekkers who has trouble protecting the ball and a running back room that can't seem to find its niche.
Iowa State's defense has a chance to keep the Cyclones in the game, but Texas has too many offensive weapons to contain.
Prediction: Texas 35, Iowa State 17
No. 21 Cincinnati, Idle
AP Nos. 20-16
No. 20 Utah vs. No. 7 USC, 8 p.m. ET on Fox
See No. 7 USC for prediction.
No. 19 Kansas at Oklahoma, Noon ET on ESPN 2
The Kansas Jayhawks, America's team, picked up their first loss of the season last week against TCU. Although the Jayhawks were unable to keep their undefeated record, they proved that they're truly competitive and might have a chance to compete with the big dogs of the conference. One of those big dogs used to include Oklahoma, but the loss of Dillon Gabriel has been detrimental to its success.
Kansas has one of the toughest remaining schedules. The Jayhawks are booked to play Baylor, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, Texas and Kansas State after their matchup with the Sooners. Quarterback Jalon Daniels has been extremely productive, throwing for 11 touchdowns and 1,072 yards, but the Jayhawks will be playing with a backup after the news of Daniels' long-term injury.
Gabriel played tremendously for the Sooners prior to his injury, while backup Davis Beville led Oklahoma straight into the worst loss in program history last weekend. Beville and OU have no other option but to improve off a 49-0 shutout. With the game being played in Norman and the rush from Kansas to prep a new quarterback this quickly, Oklahoma should bounce back.
Prediction: Oklahoma 24, Kansas 16
No. 18 Syracuse vs. No. 15 NC State, 3:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network
See No. 15 NC State for prediction.
No. 17 Kansas State, Idle
No. 16 Mississippi State at No. 22 Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. ET on SEC Network
The Bulldogs were one of the biggest risers in the latest AP Top 25 poll, moving up seven spots. Quarterback Will Rogers leads the nation in passing yards with 2,110, and he's No. 2 in passing touchdowns with 22.
This matchup has a chance to be a high-scoring contest with two talented quarterbacks. On Kentucky's side, Will Levis takes the snaps, but is he really the best "Will" in the conference? He's had a solid year with 12 touchdowns and 1,405 yards, but right now there's no comparison.
Rogers needs to keep the ball rolling after helping the Bulldogs win three straight games, two of which were against talented conference opponents. Mississippi State is on its way up the rankings and won't stop here against an overvalued Wildcats team.
Prediction: Mississippi State 27, Kentucky 23
AP Nos. 15-11
No. 15 NC State at No. 18 Syracuse, 3:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network
Quarterback Devin Leary and the Wolfpack started the season 4-0 for the first time since 2018. After their win against UConn in late September, things have gone mostly downhill. They were able to secure a win against Florida State last weekend, but that came with the cost of Leary going down with an injury. A week before that, they were handed their first loss of the season against Clemson. This week they'll look to give Syracuse its first loss.
NC State played a majority of the second half against FSU with backup quarterback Jack Chambers. He attempted only one pass, but he did help the Wolfpack come from behind to win by rushing for 39 yards.
If Leary stays sidelined and Chambers has the spotlight on him, it's Syracuse's game to lose. The Orange are 5-0 on the season, and that's not a fluke. They have an incredible run game with quarterback Garrett Shrader and running back Sean Tucker, which will be key to making NC State's defense uncomfortable. The Wolfpack have arguably the best linebacker room in the nation with a trio of Isaiah Moore, Payton Wilson and Drake Thomas, so this should be a fun clash.
Prediction: Syracuse 30, NC State 20
No. 14 Wake Forest, Idle
No. 13 TCU vs. No. 8 Oklahoma State, 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC
See No. 8 Oklahoma State for prediction.
No. 12 Oregon, Idle
No. 11 UCLA, Idle
AP Nos. 10-6
No. 10 Penn State at No. 5 Michigan, Noon ET on Fox
See No. 5 Michigan for prediction
No. 9 Ole Miss vs. Auburn, Noon ET on ESPN
These programs are on opposite paths. The Ole Miss Rebels are on the good side of that scenario with a 6-0 record, winning back-to-back conference games.
Quarterback Jaxson Dart has been decent, with the offense surrounding a two-headed run game from Quinshon Judkins and Zach Evans. The two have combined for 14 touchdowns and 1,050 yards on 175 attempts. Veteran receivers Jonathan Mingo and Malik Heath are the leading targets, facing a weary secondary.
Auburn's defensive struggles in the passing game coincides with one of the worst quarterback rooms in the SEC. Their best athletes come at the linebacker position, with their four leading tacklers, but that didn't stop Georgia from scoring six touchdowns on the ground last week.
Prediction: Ole Miss 27, Auburn 17
No. 8 Oklahoma State at No. 13 TCU, 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC
The state of Oklahoma has a new sheriff in town: the Oklahoma State Cowboys. With the Sooners falling outside of the Top 25, it's time for Oklahoma State to get its credit. The Cowboys have yet to lose a game this season, fielding an incredible offense with star quarterback Spencer Sanders.
The redshirt senior rallies an undervalued team with his consistent production every week. Sanders has thrown for 12 touchdowns and 1,394 yards with just two interceptions. There's nothing jaw-dropping about the Cowboys, but they play clean football and tackle well. Sanders is basically the all-purpose tool for the Cowboys, adding six rushing touchdowns and 241 yards on the ground.
TCU quarterback Max Duggan is another offensive head that has displayed phenomenal passing ability. Duggan has 14 touchdowns and 1,305 passing yards. He's done nearly everything right to uplift the Horned Frogs into Big 12 title contenders. TCU also has a great group of linebackers with Dee Winters leading the way, which may be the best in the conference; it'll be interesting to see how Sanders operates against an all-around great team.
Prediction: TCU 34, Oklahoma State 26
No. 7 USC at No. 20 Utah, 8 p.m. ET on Fox
The Trojans have yet to lose a game with a brand-new coaching staff and offensive system. As one of the best quarterbacks in the country, Oklahoma transfer Caleb Williams continuously lights up defenses with his Heisman candidate performances.
Williams has thrown for 14 touchdowns and 1,590 yards with just one interception. USC's offense has the ability to erupt with Williams and playmakers Jordan Addison and Mario Williams. Their offensive weapons make them favorites against a streaky Utah team that has had difficulties on the defensive end.
Utah has the ability to make this a scoring showcase, and hopefully that'll come to fruition. The Utes are averaging just over 40 points on the year, and the Trojans are rarely a team that sleeps on the offensive end. A dynamic safety duo of R.J. Hubert and Cole Bishop highlights Utah's defense, and linebacker Eric Gentry holds it down for USC.
Prediction: USC 37, Utah 31
No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 3 Alabama, 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS
See No. 3 Alabama for prediction
AP Nos. 5-1
No. 5 Michigan vs. No. 10 Penn State, Noon ET on Fox
This is one of the most underrated games of the week. A battle of two undefeated Big Ten teams in the Big House. It will be vital for both to show out and keep pushing toward the conference title. These teams have not faced anyone with Top 25 potential.
The Wolverines started the season with an impractical offensive plan, playing with two quarterbacks. They have their clear No. 1 option with J.J. McCarthy, but the offense is still jelling. Michigan has an edge on the Nittany Lions with one of the best running backs in the nation in Blake Corum and a skilled receiver in Ronnie Bell.
Penn State's biggest strength is its secondary and linebackers under first-year defensive coordinator Manny Diaz, but Michigan has prided itself on having a quality offensive line. Injuries at the line from Ryan Hayes and Karsen Barnhart may hurt its full offensive attack, though the Wolverines shouldn't get sidetracked by the Nittany Lions, especially at home.
Prediction: Michigan 28, Penn State 24
No. 4 Clemson at Florida State, 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC
Florida State shot into the season like a cannonball, winning its first four games. That fire has been erased with back-to-back losses against ranked Wake Forest and North Carolina State. Clemson and FSU are on completely different paths, with the Tigers gaining confidence and momentum.
With the Noles' depleted defensive line and questions marks at receiver, there's not much hope to stop a team that's seeking a CFP spot. Head coach Dabo Swinney and the Tigers should march into Tallahassee with their eyes locked on keeping an undefeated record and Top Four ranking.
This is arguably Clemson's most difficult remaining game, but it shouldn't be overwhelming. The Tigers have a forceful defensive line that will feast against the Seminoles, and they also have a dual-threat offense with strong backs. If Florida State can stay competitive in the trenches, it may be able to make this a game, but it has looked too drained to win this fight.
Prediction: Clemson 34, Florida State 24
No. 3 Alabama at No. 6 Tennessee, 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS
Prior to the start of the season, Alabama's schedule was highlighted by its Week 6 matchup against Texas A&M. While the contest was exciting, a true test for both the Crimson Tide and Volunteers awaits in their meeting at Neyland Stadium.
Alabama is 6-0, but Tennessee has proved to be a CFP threat with puzzle pieces coming together. The Vols have yet to face a team as seasoned as the Tide, but Tennessee has the benefit of playing in front of one of the best crowds in college football.
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young will be the headliner after missing last week with a shoulder injury. Tennessee has a talented signal-caller of its own in redshirt senior Hendon Hooker, who has exceeded expectations. If Young suits up, the Tide should win, but if he is sidelined, it's the Vols' match to lose.
Prediction: Alabama 31, Tennessee 24
No. 2 Ohio State, Idle
No. 1 Georgia vs. Vanderbilt, 3:30 p.m. ET on SEC Network
Georgia enters Week 7 as the new No. 1 team in the country after a blowout win against Auburn. The Bulldogs have yet to face a legitimate opponent in conference play, and this won't be the week it happens. Vanderbilt has improved from previous seasons, but it's nowhere near ready to make this competitive.
The Commodores offense has taken a huge step forward, averaging 33.2 points per game. In Athens, they may score around 20 points and walk away with their third straight loss and fourth in five games.
Quarterback Stetson Bennett and the Bulldogs offense have been underwhelming, but the UGA defense has allowed just 10.7 points per game. The Bulldogs don't have the same dominating demeanor as last year, but their focus is on piling up commanding wins to impress the selection committee and punch their ticket to the playoff.
Prediction: Georgia 44, Vanderbilt 20
Best Unranked Clashes
Arkansas at BYU, 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN
The Razorbacks hit a wall in late September and have not gotten their rhythm back. They have one of their most promising rosters in recent years and entered the season with high expectations. Head coach Sam Pittman seemed comfortable with Arkansas' development, but the team is almost desperate for a victory.
Quarterback KJ Jefferson is expected to be back after missing last week's game with a head injury. They'll need his dual-threat skills to bounce back for what might be the biggest win this season. A victory against the Cougars could pump some energy into a depleted team.
To secure that win, Arkansas will be tasked with stopping quarterback Jaren Hall and linebacker Max Tooley. The Cougars usually play a clean game, minimizing turnovers, so the Razorbacks will have to pressure Hall and his wideouts early. This may be another toss-up, but Arkansas can't afford another subpar weekend. A healthy Jefferson will lead the Razorbacks over the Cougars.
Prediction: Arkansas 33, BYU 24
LSU at Florida, 7 p.m. ET on ESPN
Tigers head coach Brian Kelly spoke after LSU's loss to Tennessee about the urgency to bounce back against the Gators on prime-time TV. These programs aren't in the positions they have been, competing for a top slot in the SEC, but it's never easy to walk out of the Swamp with a victory.
Florida may have hit a stride with two consecutive wins, and the tension between it and LSU will result in an interesting game. This isn't a meeting of must-watch quarterbacks, but Anthony Richardson and Jayden Daniels have the ability to extend plays with their legs and score in unorthodox fashion.
Florida has a well-equipped safety tandem with Rashad Torrence II and Trey Dean III, while rostering one of the best tacklers in the conference, Ventrell Miller who should make it difficult for LSU's gifted receivers and running game. Richardson will excel and pull the Gators to their second conference victory.
Prediction: Florida 28, LSU 25
Washington State at Oregon State, 9 p.m. ET on Pac-12 Network
The Cougars and Beavers have made the Pac-12 appealing this season. That doesn't mean it's watchable, but it means there may be good football when either of these teams is on the field. There's a big emphasis on "may" in that sentence since both teams have already lost twice.
To be fair, they only lost to Top 15 opponents, so it'll be nice to see an even playing field. Pac-12 fans will find out which team is best and if it can threaten Oregon, USC and UCLA atop the standings. Washington State has been carried by transfers in quarterback Cameron Ward and linebacker Daiyan Henley, while the Beavers emphasize exceptional defensive backs ushered by Kitan Oladapo.
Washington State is coming off a loss at No. 7 USC, and the Beavers are fresh off a last-minute win against Stanford. Oregon State is a 3.5-point favorite, but Ward will have a winning performance to help the Cougars improve to 5-2.
Prediction: Washington State 31, Oregon State 25
Stanford at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock
This is a classic game for fans across the country. The Cardinal and Fighting Irish have seen better days, but it's something nice to have as background noise. Stanford looks like the Mega Drop at a county fair, starting the season with a blowout win but quickly dropping to ground level with four straight losses.
Notre Dame hasn't been impressive either, but it's on the other side of that scenario. The Irish started 0-2, but they've picked up momentum with wins against Cal, North Carolina and BYU. First-year head coach Marcus Freeman and Co. have shown no signs of giving up, and it won't start in Week 7.
There aren't many players to highlight except Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer and a pretty good quarterback in Stanford's Tanner McKee. McKee has been streaky, but he needs to show those bursts of talent in South Bend so the Cardinal don't rack up another loss. Home-field advantage will be the biggest asset in this game since each team is still finding its identity.
Prediction: Notre Dame 25, Stanford 18
Rest of the Slate
Wednesday
Louisiana at Marshall, 7:30 p.m. ET: Marshall 27, Lousiana 21
Thursday
Baylor at West Virginia, 7 p.m. ET: Baylor 35, West Virginia 23
Temple at Central Florida, 7 p.m. ET: Central Florida 35, Temple 13
Friday
Navy at SMU, 7:30 p.m. ET: SMU 26, Navy 19
UTSA at Florida International, 8 p.m. ET: UTSA 45, Florida International 21
Saturday
Colgate at Army, noon ET: Army 31, Colgate 17
Miami (Ohio) at Bowling Green, noon ET: Miami (Ohio) 21, Bowling Green 17
Central Michigan at Akron, noon ET: Central Michigan 24, Akron 18
Old Dominion at Coastal Carolina, noon ET: Coastal Carolina 32, Old Dominion 21
Miami at Virginia Tech, 12:30 p.m. ET: Miami 35, Virginia Tech 21
Buffalo at UMass, 1 p.m. ET: Buffalo 28, UMass 14
UConn at Ball State, 2 p.m. ET: UConn 21, Ball State 13
California at Colorado, 2 p.m. ET: California 30, Colorado 13
Gardner-Webb at Liberty: 3:30 p.m. ET: Liberty 41, Gardner-Webb 20
Maryland at Indiana, 3:30 p.m. ET: Maryland 44, Indiana 17
Northern Illinois at Eastern Michigan, 3:30 p.m. ET: Eastern Michigan 30, Northern Illinois 23
Kent State at Toledo, 3:30 p.m. ET: Toledo 32, Kent State 16
Ohio at Western Michigan, 3:30 p.m. ET: Western Michigan 28, Ohio 18
Texas State at Troy, 3:30 p.m. ET: Troy 42, Texas State 13
Charlotte at UAB, 3:30 p.m. ET: UAB 28, Charlotte 23
Western Kentucky at Middle Tennessee, 3:30 p.m. ET: Western Kentucky 32, Middle Tennessee 24
Tulane at South Florida, 4 p.m. ET: South Florida 27, Tulane 24
Louisiana Tech at North Texas, 4 p.m. ET: North Texas 23, Louisiana Tech 21
James Madison at Georgia Southern, 4 p.m. ET: Georgia Southern 30, James Madison 28
Wisconsin at Michigan State, 4 p.m. ET: Michigan State 26, Wisconsin 24
Arizona at Washington, 5:30 p.m. ET: Washington 33, Arizona 21
Rice at Florida Atlantic, 6 p.m. ET: Rice 32, Florida Atlantic 24
Utah State at Colorado State, 7 p.m. ET: Utah State 26, Colorado State 17
Louisiana-Monroe at South Alabama, 7 p.m. ET: South Alabama 28, Louisiana-Monroe 13
Arkansas State at Southern Miss, 7 p.m. ET: Southern Miss 33, Arkansas State 26
Memphis at East Carolina, 7:30 p.m. ET: East Carolina 31, Memphis 28
Nebraska at Purdue, 7:30 p.m. ET: Purdue 26, Nebraska 19
New Mexico at New Mexico State, 8 p.m. ET: New Mexico 21, New Mexico State 13
North Carolina at Duke, 8 p.m. ET: North Carolina 34, Duke 23
Air Force at UNLV, 10:30 p.m. ET: Air Force 24, UNLV 16
San José State at Fresno State, 10:45 p.m. ET: San José State 28, Fresno State 25
Nevada at Hawai‘i, 11:59 p.m. ET: Nevada 27, Hawai‘i 20