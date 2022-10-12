College Football Picks: Week 7 Predictions for Every Game

5 of 7

Bryce Young and Jahmyr Gibbs (Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

No. 5 Michigan vs. No. 10 Penn State, Noon ET on Fox

This is one of the most underrated games of the week. A battle of two undefeated Big Ten teams in the Big House. It will be vital for both to show out and keep pushing toward the conference title. These teams have not faced anyone with Top 25 potential.

The Wolverines started the season with an impractical offensive plan, playing with two quarterbacks. They have their clear No. 1 option with J.J. McCarthy, but the offense is still jelling. Michigan has an edge on the Nittany Lions with one of the best running backs in the nation in Blake Corum and a skilled receiver in Ronnie Bell.

Penn State's biggest strength is its secondary and linebackers under first-year defensive coordinator Manny Diaz, but Michigan has prided itself on having a quality offensive line. Injuries at the line from Ryan Hayes and Karsen Barnhart may hurt its full offensive attack, though the Wolverines shouldn't get sidetracked by the Nittany Lions, especially at home.

Prediction: Michigan 28, Penn State 24

No. 4 Clemson at Florida State, 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC

Florida State shot into the season like a cannonball, winning its first four games. That fire has been erased with back-to-back losses against ranked Wake Forest and North Carolina State. Clemson and FSU are on completely different paths, with the Tigers gaining confidence and momentum.

With the Noles' depleted defensive line and questions marks at receiver, there's not much hope to stop a team that's seeking a CFP spot. Head coach Dabo Swinney and the Tigers should march into Tallahassee with their eyes locked on keeping an undefeated record and Top Four ranking.

This is arguably Clemson's most difficult remaining game, but it shouldn't be overwhelming. The Tigers have a forceful defensive line that will feast against the Seminoles, and they also have a dual-threat offense with strong backs. If Florida State can stay competitive in the trenches, it may be able to make this a game, but it has looked too drained to win this fight.

Prediction: Clemson 34, Florida State 24

No. 3 Alabama at No. 6 Tennessee, 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS

Prior to the start of the season, Alabama's schedule was highlighted by its Week 6 matchup against Texas A&M. While the contest was exciting, a true test for both the Crimson Tide and Volunteers awaits in their meeting at Neyland Stadium.

Alabama is 6-0, but Tennessee has proved to be a CFP threat with puzzle pieces coming together. The Vols have yet to face a team as seasoned as the Tide, but Tennessee has the benefit of playing in front of one of the best crowds in college football.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young will be the headliner after missing last week with a shoulder injury. Tennessee has a talented signal-caller of its own in redshirt senior Hendon Hooker, who has exceeded expectations. If Young suits up, the Tide should win, but if he is sidelined, it's the Vols' match to lose.

Prediction: Alabama 31, Tennessee 24

No. 2 Ohio State, Idle

No. 1 Georgia vs. Vanderbilt, 3:30 p.m. ET on SEC Network

Georgia enters Week 7 as the new No. 1 team in the country after a blowout win against Auburn. The Bulldogs have yet to face a legitimate opponent in conference play, and this won't be the week it happens. Vanderbilt has improved from previous seasons, but it's nowhere near ready to make this competitive.

The Commodores offense has taken a huge step forward, averaging 33.2 points per game. In Athens, they may score around 20 points and walk away with their third straight loss and fourth in five games.

Quarterback Stetson Bennett and the Bulldogs offense have been underwhelming, but the UGA defense has allowed just 10.7 points per game. The Bulldogs don't have the same dominating demeanor as last year, but their focus is on piling up commanding wins to impress the selection committee and punch their ticket to the playoff.

Prediction: Georgia 44, Vanderbilt 20