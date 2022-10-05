Winners and Losers from UEFA Champions League, Matchday 3

1 of 6

How do you respond to losing the talismanic Kalidou Koulibaly, Lorenzo Insigne and Dries Mertens in one summer? By starting the season with an 11-game unbeaten run across all competitions, racking up wins against Lazio, Juventus and Liverpool in the process. That’s how.

Napoli's 6-1 destruction of Ajax on Tuesday should put the continent on notice. Luciano Spalletti’s side catapulted into action after Mohammed Kudus gave Ajax the lead inside 10 minutes. From there, we got to witness the free-flowing, aggressive attacking output that has defined Napoli’s season so far.

Giacomo Raspadori’s header set the tone for what would become Ajax’s worst European defeat in 122 years. The Italian’s lethality in front of goal seems to be improving with each match, so much so that you could be forgiven for forgetting they are missing star striker Victor Osimhen.

Raspadori is also forming an excellent bond with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who's arguably the breakout star of the season across Europe. The Georgian’s incision on the ball is forcing teams to double up, leaving space for the likes of Raspadori and Hirving Lozano to overload, supported by a midfield that continues to push the team forwards. Throw in a little Gio Simeone sparkle from the bench once again, and you’ve got fearlessness being flaunted everywhere.

Napoli are currently atop of Serie A and on three wins from three in the Champions League. While it’s too early to suggest trophies are on the horizon, Spalletti’s reboot is doing everything right at the moment.

Nobody will want to face Napoli in the knockout stages. That’s as much as you can ask for right now from a side who are an absolute joy to watch.