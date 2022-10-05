DeMarcus Cousins Will Do 'Whatever It Takes' for NBA Return: 'Would Mean Everything'

DeMarcus Cousins (Ethan Mito/Clarkson Creative/Getty Images)

Four-time NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins, who remains a free agent with less than two weeks until the 2022-23 season tips off, said he'll do "whatever it takes" to receive another opportunity.

The 32-year-old center told Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes on Wednesday that he remains confident in his ability to provide value at this stage of his career.

"It would mean everything in the world to me to be back in the NBA," Cousins said. "I know I belong in this league. I feel like I've paid my dues and earned my stripes. I've hit some bumps in the road with injuries, and I've always worked my way back to be 100 percent healthy. I've worked my tail off to get back to this point. I just want the opportunity to show the work I've put in and continue to put in. I also just want an opportunity to also earn my keep and that's all I really want. I have a lot left in the tank. A whole lot. I feel like I've actually become an even better player, just sharpening all my skills. I've had nothing but time in the gym. I've gotten better in all aspects of my game."

The 2010 first-round pick was one of the NBA's best centers during a five-year period from 2013 through 2018, a stretch that included time with the Sacramento Kings and New Orleans Pelicans.

Cousins averaged 25.2 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.4 blocks across 315 appearances over that span, twice earning a spot on the All-NBA second team.

Injuries then derailed his career. He suffered a torn Achilles with the Pelicans in 2017-18, a torn quadriceps with the Golden State Warriors in 2018-19 and a torn ACL during the 2019 offseason after signing with the Los Angeles Lakers.

After sitting out the entire 2019-20 campaign, he returned with the Houston Rockets the following season but has never returned to his prior production levels.

Cousins has averaged 8.9 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists while shooting 44.4 percent from the field in 89 games over the past two years. He's played for the Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets.

Haynes reported NBA front offices "continue to have questions about his character and what he brings to a locker room," but the former University of Kentucky standout said he's taken responsibility for the past issues and grown as a person along the way.

"Have I made mistakes? Absolutely," Cousins said. "Have I done things the wrong way? Absolutely. For that, I'm very apologetic. But I've done even more things the correct way and I've done even more positive things compared to my negatives. I just don't want those positives to be overlooked. And obviously, whenever it gets to the point where the negatives outweigh the positives, you should probably move away from him. That's just how life goes. But I don't believe I'm in that boat. I'm just asking for a chance to show my growth as a man and a player."

Meanwhile, the Alabama native noted he's continued to work out daily with hope his phone eventually rings with an NBA offer.

"I'm just trying to control what I can control," Cousins told Haynes. "This process can get repetitive and get to the point where it can kind of drive you crazy, but you just have to fall in love with the process. Every day I'm working out to make sure I'm better than I was the previous day. So whenever the opportunity does come about and my name is called upon, I'll be prepared."

Each passing day makes it less likely Cousins is on a roster when the season gets underway, but there's a strong chance he's signed once injuries begin to arise.

The versatile 6'10'' post player can still provide solid frontcourt depth, especially for a contender seeking a proven vet to fill a void that pops up.