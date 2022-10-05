Jackson State's Deion Sanders Thinks His Son Shedeur Is in 2022 Heisman Trophy Race

Aron Smith/Jackson State via Getty Images

Jackson State football head coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders has already started a Heisman campaign for his son, JSU quarterback Shedeur Sanders, and he continued that drive on Tuesday.

Sanders told Langston Newsome of the Mississippi Clarion Ledger:

"I think we're in it. We did what we wanted to do.

"Now you get to put on Tupac 'All Eyez on Me'. (Shedeur) gets to play that song. Now he just has to do what he's been doing thus far. I like his maturation. I like his growth. First and foremost, I love the way the line has protected him and receivers are doing their job as well. Coach Brett (Bartolone, offensive coordinator) is calling a heck of a game."

Sanders has starred for a 4-0 Jackson State team that has beaten its opponents by a combined score of 190-37. He has completed 75.5 percent of his passes for 14 touchdowns (one interception) and 1,381 yards (345.3 yards per game).

Sanders dominated last Saturday in a 49-7 win over Mississippi Valley State thanks to 425 passing yards and four touchdowns.

On a SWAC weekly media conference call last week, Coach Sanders mentioned that his son should be considered for the Heisman, per J.T. Keith of the Mississippi Clarion Ledger.

"The quarterback (Shedeur Sanders) should be mentioned upon the Heisman race. That is up to you guys. I want you guys to push those pens and computers and do what you can because when you put his numbers up against those guys in the Power Five, he is doing as much if not more than they are doing right now. When they start talking about Heisman, which I saw before the previous game, I got a little upset because they did not mention us period."

Sanders and Jackson State play in the FCS, which would presumably be a deterrent to Heisman voters who would flock to vote for FBS players.

At the same time, Sanders could certainly get some votes.

Jackson State has turned into a powerhouse, ranked No. 8 in the FCS poll.

There's also at least some precedent for FCS players receiving Heisman votes. Of note, two-way player Gordie Lockbaum of Holy Cross finished fifth in the Heisman race in 1986 and third in 1987. Steve McNair of Alcorn State (and then the Tennessee Titans) took third in 1994.

At the very least, Sanders should be a prime candidate for the Walter Payton Award, given to the top offensive player in the FCS every year.

Jackson State's next game will be Saturday at Alabama State.