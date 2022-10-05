Manchester United's Erik ten Hag: Cristiano Ronaldo 'Pissed off' When He's Benched

ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said Wednesday that Cristiano Ronaldo is "pissed off" when he doesn't play but denied having any wider issues with the Portuguese star.

"I don't bring him on out of respect, it's nothing to do with what's happening for the future or January or next year," Ten Hag told reporters. "I don't see he's unhappy, he's happy, he's training well, he's enjoying it. Everyone is training well, there's a good spirit.

"He's not happy that he wasn't playing on Sunday, but that wasn't the question. The question was about his mood when he's around and he's happy. Of course, he wants to play, he's pissed off when he's not playing."

