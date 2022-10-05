MLB Playoffs 2022: Playoff Picture, Bracket, Standings Before Season FinalesOctober 5, 2022
MLB Playoffs 2022: Playoff Picture, Bracket, Standings Before Season Finales
Don't look now, but the final day of the 2022 Major League Baseball regular season is here, and, for the 12 teams that have clinched playoff berths, the march for the World Series begins this Friday, October 7.
Baseball fans nationwide may or may not be aware of this, though, as they've likely been preoccupied with Aaron Judge's chase to pass Roger Maris on the all-time American League single-season home run list.
The New York Yankees superstar outfielder finally broke the 61-year old record on Tuesday night when he hit a dinger off Texas Rangers' pitcher Jesus Tinoco at Globe Life Field in his team's 3-2 loss in the second game of a day-night doubleheader.
"Just an all-time great season," Yankees manager Aaron Boone told Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. "He’s been the leader of this team, for a division-winning team, one for which he’s gotten big hit after big hit. I think it’s a historically great season, and one we’ll talk about when we’re long gone."
With nothing at stake for the leaders of the AL East or any of the other 11 teams that have clinched, the only real thing for fans to anticipate outside of learning about game times for the postseason, which begins on Friday with all four Wild Card Series, is whether or not Judge will cap off his iconic season with the Triple Crown.
To win it, he'll have to find a way to pass AL batting average leader Luis Arraez, who enters Wednesday at .315 (172-for-546), while Judge is at .311 (177-for-570).
The Minnesota Twins star infielder would basically have to miss every pitch and Judge would have to hit every ball to accomplish the rare feat.
But hey, stranger things have happened.
And if he does miraculously pull it off, it will be good for baseball, as no one has won the coveted battling award since Miguel Cabrera did it in 2012.
Outside of that, here's the latest look at the AL and NL playoff picture, bracket and standings.
American League Standings
- Houston Astros (AL West)
- New York Yankees (AL East)
- Cleveland Guardians (AL Central)
- Toronto Blue Jays (wild-card No. 1)
- Seattle Mariners (wild-card No. 2)
- Tampa Bay Rays
The Houston Astros have the best record in the American League, so they, along with the New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays, Tampa Bay Rays, Cleveland Guardians and Seattle Mariners have officially punched their tickets to the postseason.
All six teams have games on the final day of the regular season, but none of them will have any bearing on the playoff picture.
The Guardians will host the Wild Card game against the Rays, while the Mariners will be in the postseason for the first time since 2001 and face the Blue Jays at home at the Rogers Centre in their best three Wild Card Series.
AL Standings Entering Wednesday
Since they finished the regular season with the better records, the Blue Jays and Guardians will have home-field advantage for their respective Wild Card Series, which begins on Friday.
The only thing fans are waiting on is the game times, so they can attend or watch their favorite team chase the pennant.
Additionally, all eyes will be on Judge on Wednesday, if he tries for the Triple Crown.
National League Standings
- Los Angeles Dodgers (NL West)
- Atlanta Braves (NL East)
- St. Louis Cardinals (NL Central)
- New York Mets (wild-card No. 1)
- San Diego Padres (wild-card No. 2)
- Philadelphia Phillies
The Los Angeles Dodgers have the best record in the NL West and the league, so expectations are high in the City of Angels.
Joining them in the postseason are the Atlanta Braves, St. Louis Cardinals, New York Mets, San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies, who are ending an 11-year drought.
For the NL Wild Card Series, the Mets will play host to the Padres, while the Phillies will play their first playoff game since 2011 in St. Louis.
Updated NL Standings Entering Wednesday
Baseball fans will likely want to see a rematch between the reigning champion Braves and Dodgers, but there'll be a tough road to get back to that.
The Cardinals and Mets are hungry and the Phillies' welcome back to October is a great story for baseball.
Friday is shaping up to be quite the exciting start to the pennant race.