MLB Playoffs 2022: Playoff Picture, Bracket, Standings Before Season Finales

Don't look now, but the final day of the 2022 Major League Baseball regular season is here, and, for the 12 teams that have clinched playoff berths, the march for the World Series begins this Friday, October 7.

Baseball fans nationwide may or may not be aware of this, though, as they've likely been preoccupied with Aaron Judge's chase to pass Roger Maris on the all-time American League single-season home run list.

The New York Yankees superstar outfielder finally broke the 61-year old record on Tuesday night when he hit a dinger off Texas Rangers' pitcher Jesus Tinoco at Globe Life Field in his team's 3-2 loss in the second game of a day-night doubleheader.

"Just an all-time great season," Yankees manager Aaron Boone told Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. "He’s been the leader of this team, for a division-winning team, one for which he’s gotten big hit after big hit. I think it’s a historically great season, and one we’ll talk about when we’re long gone."

With nothing at stake for the leaders of the AL East or any of the other 11 teams that have clinched, the only real thing for fans to anticipate outside of learning about game times for the postseason, which begins on Friday with all four Wild Card Series, is whether or not Judge will cap off his iconic season with the Triple Crown.

To win it, he'll have to find a way to pass AL batting average leader Luis Arraez, who enters Wednesday at .315 (172-for-546), while Judge is at .311 (177-for-570).

The Minnesota Twins star infielder would basically have to miss every pitch and Judge would have to hit every ball to accomplish the rare feat.

But hey, stranger things have happened.

And if he does miraculously pull it off, it will be good for baseball, as no one has won the coveted battling award since Miguel Cabrera did it in 2012.

Outside of that, here's the latest look at the AL and NL playoff picture, bracket and standings.