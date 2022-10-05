Fan Who Jumped Fence Trying to Catch Aaron Judge's 62nd HR Suffered No Injuries

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

One of the fans at Choctaw Stadium really wanted to catch Aaron Judge's 62nd home run of the season.

Judge launched the American League record-breaking long ball in the first inning of Tuesday's game between the New York Yankees and Texas Rangers, and one of the fans appeared to jump from the railing in an effort to catch the ball:

Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reported the fan did not suffer injuries but was escorted out of the stadium for trying to jump the fence.

