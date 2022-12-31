Evan Mobley, Darius Garland Out with Ankle, Thumb Injuries for Cavaliers vs. Bulls

Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images

Cleveland Cavaliers stars Evan Mobley and Darius Garland have been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Chicago Bulls, per cleveland.com's Chris Fedor.

Mobley is dealing with soreness in his right ankle, and Garland suffered a sprained right thumb in Thursday's loss to the Indiana Pacers. Garland has been receiving treatment on his thumb, per Fedor.

Mobley entered Saturday having appeared in all 36 games for the Cavs this season. However, he suffered a sprained right ankle during training camp practice on Oct. 1 and missed some time.

The 21-year-old is in the midst of a solid season after an impressive rookie year that saw him finish second in Rookie of the Year voting behind Toronto Raptors star Scottie Barnes.

Mobley averaged 15.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.7 blocks in 69 games last season while shooting 50.8 percent from the floor. So far this season, he's averaging 14.6 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists while shooting 55.7 percent from the floor.

The 2021 third overall pick was a huge reason why the Cavaliers finished eighth in the Eastern Conference with a 44-38 record and were on the verge of making the postseason for the first time since 2018.

When the USC product is sidelined, veteran Kevin Love and Cedi Osman see more playing time.

As for Garland, he missed time earlier in the season after suffering an eye injury on Oct. 19 that knocked him out of the team's next five games. He also missed a Nov. 4 win over the Detroit Pistons with a left knee sprain.

The 22-year-old is equally as important to Cleveland's success. Through 30 games, he's averaging 21.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 7.8 assists while shooting 45.0 percent from the floor and 40.0 percent from deep.

With Garland sidelined, Caris LeVert and Raul Neto figure to see more playing time alongside Donovan Mitchell. According to Fedor, LeVert will be in the starting lineup for Saturday's matchup alongside Mitchell, Love, Jarrett Allen and Lamar Stevens.

The Cavaliers are 22-14 this season, fourth place in the Eastern Conference. They'll need Mobley and Garland to remain healthy, especially following the addition of Donovan Mitchell, who should help them contend for a playoff spot.