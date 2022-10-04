Collector: Jasson Domínguez 1-of-a-Kind Yankees Rookie Card Could Be Worth over $1M

Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Jasson Domínguez is likely at least another year away from making his MLB debut, but card collectors are already betting big on the Yankees prospect being baseball's next big thing.

Matt Allen, better known as collector Shyne150, dropped $474,000 on a Domínguez 2020 Bowman Chrome Prospect Autographs Superfractor in January and now estimates he could get at least $600,000 for the card.

"That card can break a million dollars before he even makes it to the major leagues," Allen told Dan Hajducky and Anthony Olivieri of ESPN.

Allen plopping down nearly a half-million dollars for a player who is yet to play in an MLB game was unprecedented. Prospecting, the practice of buying a card well above its current sticker price with the idea it will greatly appreciate over time, has become an increasingly popular phenomenon, but even those in the industry were shocked at Allen's massive bid.

Domínguez is a top-two prospect in the Yankees farm system and has all the tools to be a franchise face. Signed for $5.1 million at age 16, Domínguez has ascended quickly in the Yankees farm system and has been selected to each of the last two Futures Games.

That said, it's far from a sure thing Domínguez winds up being a superstar. Baseball tends to be the most unpredictable of the major sports in determining which prep stars will turn into All-Stars. Guys spend years languishing in the minors or wind up minor success stories as platoon players in the bigs after being hyped as the next great thing.

Allen is banking on Domínguez's combination of skill and name recognition due to his association with the Yankees creating a big financial windfall down the line.