Giants Rumors: Jake Fromm, AJ McCarron Work Out for NY amid Jones, Taylor Injuries

The New York Giants are working out quarterbacks Jake Fromm and AJ McCarron on Tuesday in light of injuries suffered by starter Daniel Jones (ankle sprain) and backup Tyrod Taylor (concussion) during the team's 20-12 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported the news.

The Giants' only other quarterback is Davis Webb, who is on the practice squad.

Fromm, 24, played three games (two starts) for the Giants last year. He completed 27 of 60 passes for 210 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions.

McCarron was with the Bills in 2018 when Giants head coach Brian Daboll was on the coaching staff, per Garafolo.

The Giants are headed to London for a showdown on Sunday with the Green Bay Packers at 9:30 a.m. ET.

If Jones and Taylor can't go, then Webb will be the presumptive starter. The Giants selected Webb with a third-round pick in the 2017 draft. He's been with the G-Men (2017, 2022), the New York Jets (2018) and Buffalo Bills (2019-21) during his NFL career.

His only regular-season appearance occurred via a pair of kneeldowns to cap the Bills' 45-17 win over the New York Jets last year.

Webb was impressive this preseason, though, completing 60 of 81 passes for 457 yards and three touchdowns.

Fromm did not fare well for the Giants last year, but he wasn't exactly put in a position to succeed. A struggling offensive line led to Fromm being sacked six times.

The Giants were also playing out the string of a lost season that saw them finish 4-13 en route to the second-lowest scoring offense in the NFL.

McCarron last started a game in 2019 with the Houston Texans, going 21 of 36 passing for 225 yards and an interception in a loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Ultimately, the hope is that Jones is healthy enough to play Sunday, although he's been unofficially termed "day-to-day" at this point, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Art Stapleton of The Record speculated that Taylor is "improbable" for Sunday because of his status in concussion protocol.

Webb is on deck, though, and it appears Fromm could be in line for the backup role if Jones and Taylor are out and Big Blue bring the ex-Georgia star back.