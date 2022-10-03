Russell Wilson Expected to Play for Broncos vs. Colts Despite Shoulder Injury

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Russell Wilson is dealing with a minor injury to his right shoulder, head coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters on Monday, and would have been listed as limited had the Broncos run a practice on Monday.

"Right now he's playing," Hackett added.

Wilson, 33, has had an up-and-down start to the 2022 season in his first year with the Broncos, throwing for 980 yards, four touchdowns and an interception while completing 61.1 percent of his passes and taking 12 sacks. The Broncos are 2-2.

That has inevitably been compared to the strong play of Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith, his former backup, who has ascended to the starting role on Wilson's former team and thrown for 1,037 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions while completing an NFL-best 77.3 percent of his passes and taking just six sacks.

The Seahawks have an identical 2-2 record to the Broncos.

Regardless of those comparisons, any injury to Wilson—however minor this one appears to be—is a concern for the Broncos, especially in a short week.

The veteran may be off to a slow start in his debut season, but he's still better than the hodgepodge of players who have handled the job since Peyton Manning led the team to a title, like Drew Lock, Teddy Bridgewater, Jeff Driskel, Brett Rypien, Joe Flacco, Brandon Allen, Case Keenum, Trevor Siemian, Brock Osweiler and Paxton Lynch.

The quarterback position has been a consistent issue for the Broncos since 2016. Wilson is a welcome addition.

If he's forced to miss time, Rypien would be the next man up.