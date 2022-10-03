X

    Russell Wilson Expected to Play for Broncos vs. Colts Despite Shoulder Injury

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVOctober 3, 2022

    Michael Owens/Getty Images

    Russell Wilson is dealing with a minor injury to his right shoulder, head coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters on Monday, and would have been listed as limited had the Broncos run a practice on Monday.

    Mike Klis @mikeklis

    Russell Wilson would have been “limited” had there been a practice today. Got his right shoulder “dinged” up. Expecting him to play Thursday vs Colts. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/9sports?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#9sports</a> <a href="https://t.co/O2WWSEJtiO">https://t.co/O2WWSEJtiO</a>

    "Right now he's playing," Hackett added.

    Wilson, 33, has had an up-and-down start to the 2022 season in his first year with the Broncos, throwing for 980 yards, four touchdowns and an interception while completing 61.1 percent of his passes and taking 12 sacks. The Broncos are 2-2.

    That has inevitably been compared to the strong play of Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith, his former backup, who has ascended to the starting role on Wilson's former team and thrown for 1,037 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions while completing an NFL-best 77.3 percent of his passes and taking just six sacks.

    Brett Kollmann @BrettKollmann

    One of the weirdest (but also most enjoyable) storylines this season is that Geno Smith has outplayed Russell Wilson…by a lot.<br><br>Like it’s not even particularly close. What a league this is, man. <a href="https://t.co/PQOoZScE5J">https://t.co/PQOoZScE5J</a>

    Daniel Harms🏈 @InHarmsWay19

    Holy Geno Smith <a href="https://t.co/chf2yTmScH">pic.twitter.com/chf2yTmScH</a>

    Bob Condotta @bcondotta

    Geno Smith now has the top grade for any QB in the NFL for the season by Pro Football Focus at 84.5. Next are Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts, Tua and Jacoby Brissett. If you're curious, Denver's starting QB is 24th.

    Louis Riddick @LRiddickESPN

    Geno Smith, QB, <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Seahawks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Seahawks</a>, <br><br>Total QBR: 6th<br>CMP % : 1st<br>CMP % abv expected : 1st<br>YPA: 5th<br><br>FYI

    Josh Norris @JoshNorris

    /lobs into the TL<br><br>let us remember this is not a new playcaller in Seattle for Geno Smith's 2022 Top 12 QB season<br><br>It's the same one who called plays for Russell Wilson's final year as a Seahawk<br><br>the QB change is the real difference

    The Seahawks have an identical 2-2 record to the Broncos.

    Regardless of those comparisons, any injury to Wilson—however minor this one appears to be—is a concern for the Broncos, especially in a short week.

    The veteran may be off to a slow start in his debut season, but he's still better than the hodgepodge of players who have handled the job since Peyton Manning led the team to a title, like Drew Lock, Teddy Bridgewater, Jeff Driskel, Brett Rypien, Joe Flacco, Brandon Allen, Case Keenum, Trevor Siemian, Brock Osweiler and Paxton Lynch.

    The quarterback position has been a consistent issue for the Broncos since 2016. Wilson is a welcome addition.

    If he's forced to miss time, Rypien would be the next man up.

