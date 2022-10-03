Tony La Russa: It'd Be 'Impossible' to Manage White Sox in 2023 Due to Health Issue

Chase Agnello-Dean/Getty Images

Tony La Russa will not be managing the Chicago White Sox in 2023.

The 77-year-old announced he is stepping down on Monday because of multiple health issues.

James Fegan of The Athletic shared his statement which said, in part, "At no time this season did either issue negatively affect my responsibilities as White Sox manager. However, it has become obvious that the length of the treatment and recovery process for this second health issue makes it impossible for me to be the White Sox manager in 2023."

The White Sox have been among the most disappointing teams in the league this season with a 79-80 record after elevated expectations.

La Russa called the record "an unacceptable disappointment" in his statement even though he has been away from the team since Aug. 31. The team announced on Sept. 24 that the manager would not return this season, with bench coach Miguel Cairo continuing as the acting manager.

USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported that La Russa's doctors advised him not to return following surgery to repair his pacemaker.

The 2023 campaign was set to be La Russa's final year on his contract, so this may be a de facto retirement.

His Baseball Hall of Fame resume includes three World Series crowns, six pennants and four Manager of the Year awards. He started his managing career with the White Sox from 1979-86 before leading the Oakland Athletics (1986-95) and St. Louis Cardinals (1996-2011).

The Florida native returned to the White Sox managerial role ahead of the 2021 campaign and led them to a 93-69 record and an American League Central crown. Even though Chicago lost to the Houston Astros in the division series, that performance elevated expectations for the 2022 season.

The team fell well short of those, and the fanbase put the blame on La Russa a number of times. He even said in his statement "at no time have I been disappointed or upset with White Sox fans, including those who at times chanted 'Fire Tony.' They come to games with passion for our team and a strong desire to win."

While La Russa's second stint with Chicago didn't go exactly as planned, he is still already a Hall of Famer and will focus on his health in 2023.