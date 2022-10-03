Warriors Rumors: Mac McClung Released; Ty Jerome, Anthony Lamb to Sign Contracts

Jun Sato/WireImage

The Golden State Warriors are releasing second-year guard Mac McClung, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

The reigning NBA champions intend to sign Ty Jerome, who was waived by the Houston Rockets. Per Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic, Golden State is also bringing in Anthony Lamb on a training-camp contract.

McClung played 12 minutes in the Warriors' 104-95 preseason win over the Washington Wizards on Sunday. He finished with nine points on 4-of-6 shooting, two rebounds, two assists and two steals.

The 23-year-old spent the bulk of the 2021-22 season in the NBA G League, making just two appearances in the NBA regular season. In the G League, the 6'2" guard averaged 19.6 points and 5.8 assists over 13 games with the South Bay Lakers.

Jerome brings a little more experience as Golden State looks to shore up its backcourt. The 6'5" guard is approaching his fourth season in the Association, having averaged 7.1 points and shot 34.4 percent from beyond the arc in 17.1 minutes per game in 112 contests.

Lamb would give the team another option on the wing. The 6'6" forward has logged 423 career minutes, putting up 5.1 points and 2.7 rebounds per game.

The Warriors have the NBA's highest payroll at $202.1 million. Because of that, they may prefer to have the flexibility offered by signing a player to a training-camp or two-way contract even though they have the space to offer one more guaranteed deal.