Kyrie Irving Trade Rumors: Lakers 'Submitted Concepts to the Nets' During Free Agency

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly tried to land Kyrie Irving in a trade over the summer.

According to Shams Charania, Sam Amick and Jovan Buha of The Athletic: "Sources say the Lakers made multiple inquiries and submitted concepts to the Nets on potential Irving deals in July and August, but upon opting into his $36.9 million player option in late June, Irving had committed to Brooklyn for the upcoming season."

