Patriots Rumors: Jamie Collins Set to Sign Contract; Won Super Bowl 49 with NE

The New England Patriots are expected to sign linebacker Jamie Collins, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN.

It's unclear whether he will join the active roster or the practice squad.

Collins finished last season with New England, which was his third stint with the organization, although he went unsigned during the offseason. He visited the Patriots last month.

The Patriots are looking for reinforcements after falling to 1-3 on the season after Sunday's overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers. Their defense ranks 22nd in the league with 24.5 points allowed per game.

