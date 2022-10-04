WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 4

0 of 4

Toxic Attraction will be competing together again against a trio that could be dangerous to them. Credit: WWE.com.

As WWE NXT moves toward NXT Halloween Havoc and builds a fresh look for the brand, the October 4 edition of NXT presented a few big matches.

Toxic Attraction faced familiar rivals in a six-woman tag team match. Alba Fyre, Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark looked to take Mandy Rose's group down a peg. Von Wagner and Andre Chase would fight for a spot in the NXT North American Championship ladder match.

"The Grayson Waller Effect" returned for its second episode with heated rivals Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade. Bron Breakker was certain to appear as he built more hype for his triple threat with JD McDonagh and Ilja Dragunov.

This show had a degree of mystery behind it as it needed to keep building the brand's next premium live event. It was important to go big while continuing to deliver solid matches.

