WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 4October 4, 2022
WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 4
As WWE NXT moves toward NXT Halloween Havoc and builds a fresh look for the brand, the October 4 edition of NXT presented a few big matches.
Toxic Attraction faced familiar rivals in a six-woman tag team match. Alba Fyre, Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark looked to take Mandy Rose's group down a peg. Von Wagner and Andre Chase would fight for a spot in the NXT North American Championship ladder match.
"The Grayson Waller Effect" returned for its second episode with heated rivals Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade. Bron Breakker was certain to appear as he built more hype for his triple threat with JD McDonagh and Ilja Dragunov.
This show had a degree of mystery behind it as it needed to keep building the brand's next premium live event. It was important to go big while continuing to deliver solid matches.
Pretty Deadly Address the State of the Commonwealth
- The set got an overhaul with a gold-and-white design that matches the new logo.
- With Vic Joseph on vacation, Byron Saxton and Sudu Shah joined Wade Barrett.
- Pretty Deadly came out in full royal cosplay including white make-up and wigs.
- The Brawling Brutes said they wanted to fight Pretty Deadly due to their comments on social media, but Prince and Wilson blamed all of the Kevins for hacking them.
Pretty Deadly questioned who could challenge the NXT tag team champions, announcing they would be lifetime NXT tag team champions. Ridge Holland and Butch interrupted to challenge Elton Prince and Kit Wilson.
This was a surprise. Holland and Butch feel almost too big right now to be in NXT. The group's feud with Imperium is one of the hottest on SmackDown. That said, much like AJ Styles and Natalya before them, they can help elevate the talent on the brand.
Pretty Deadly could use fresh challengers. NXT has a talented but limited tag team division, and the feuds with both The Creed Brother and Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen have been mostly played out. This can be a fun short angle.
Grade
B
Notable Moments
Carmelo Hayes vs. Oro Mensah
- Mensah hit a springboard moonsault on The A Champion for a nearfall.
- Duke Hudson made fun of Brutus Creed's shoulder injury, which set off Julius Creed.
Oro Mensah looked to make a splash, but the typical numbers game was too much. Trick Williams distracted Mensah to set up Melo for a diving axe kick for the win.
This was a fine match but came off rushed. With Mensah hoping to prove his worth in NXT, this loss in a short match takes away from his mystique. He did not need to win, but he hardly looked like a threat.
Currently, he is the odd man out in this match. Everyone else that has qualified could legitimately win. The A Champion likely has the lowest odds only because he has already held it for much of the past year.
Result
Melo def. Mensah by pinfall.
Grade
C+
Notable Moments
NXT Ladder Match Qualifier: Von Wagner vs. Andre Chase
- Chase U stopped Robert Stone's interference, and the distraction nearly allowed Chase to pull off the win with a leg drop pin.
- Carmelo Hayes watched on commentary closely, but after the finish of the match, Wes Lee dived onto The A Champion, starting a brawl.
- Backstage, Lee explained backstage that he still owed Melo more. He was interrupted by Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo, who warned him that payback was coming.
- Sanga told Nathan Frazer that he hoped he won the ladder match on Saturday. Veer Mahaan walked up to Sanga, seemingly indicating the two could be teaming again.
- Grayson Waller told security to make sure Apollo Crews does not attack him.
Andre Chase tried to use every trick in his arsenal to pull off a surprise win. However, it did not pay off as Von Wagner put him away once again with a fireman's carry slam.
While Chase vs. Wagner was never going to be a match that got people talking, this was easily their best work together. The hype that Chase U has built gave this bout energy over the previous squashes despite it being only a bit more competitive.
It may have been a better idea to have Chase in the ladder match as he is a more interesting character. However, Wagner certainly needed a big win to right his path in NXT.
Result
Wagner def. Chase by pinfall to qualify for the NXT North American Championship ladder match.
Grade
C+
Notable Moments
Wendy Choo vs. Lash Legend
- Legend caught Choo outside the ring with a spinning backbreaker.
- Gallus warned everyone in NXT that they would be back and after gold once their suspension was lifted.
While Lash Legend talked a big game and controlled the match early, Wendy Choo caught her when it mattered. Choo ducked a big boot then hit a Vader Bomb to win.
This was a fine short match. While it will be forgotten quickly, this may be the best Legend has looked yet. She has struggled to get it together in the ring, but WWE has committed to her by keeping her on television.
If it pays off, she could become a major success story for WWE's developmental program. For now, she is not on Choo's level in terms of overall talent. Each time Choo competes, she looks more like the complete package, even with a gimmick that can limit her.
Result
Choo def. Legend by pinfall.
Grade
C+
Notable Moments