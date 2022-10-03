Report: Titans' Treylon Burks Won't Need Surgery but Out 'Some Time' with Toe Injury

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks is set to miss "some time" after reportedly being diagnosed with turf toe, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

Burks won't require surgery on the injury, just time to rehabilitate. He was carted off the field during the Titans' Week 4 win over the Indianapolis Colts and was seen wearing a boot on crutches after the game.

It was a concerning setback for the Titans considering they appeared to make the 22-year-old one of the franchise cornerstones for the future when they selected him with the No. 18 overall pick of the 2022 NFL draft.

Burks was part of a wide receiver overhaul in Tennessee this past offseason, as it traded A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles, traded for Robert Woods and didn't re-sign Julio Jones. The rookie has responded to his role with 10 catches for 129 yards in four games.

While the Titans will miss the Arkansas product's presence on the field if he is sidelined following this setback, they will likely rely even more on Woods and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine in the aerial attack for the time being.