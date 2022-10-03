Grading Every Rookie Head Coach At Quarter Mark of 2022 NFL Season

Grading Every Rookie Head Coach At Quarter Mark of 2022 NFL SeasonOctober 3, 2022
Not only are rookie players learning the NFL ropes during the 2022 season, a quintet of head coaches are holding the position for the first time in their professional careers.
Four games into the campaign, how are they doing?
The focus here is a first-time head coach, not simply a first-year boss. Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson isn't covered, for example.
Additionally, the grades are relative to team expectations. Mike McDaniel had a much higher perceived ceiling than Matt Eberflus with the Chicago Bears, and that's only proper to consider.
Matt Eberflus, Chicago Bears
Matt Eberflus certainly knew this would be a long-term path.
When the 2022 season ended, the Chicago Bears ended the Matt Nagy era and fired general manager Ryan Pace, as well. Ryan Poles replaced Pace and understandably ripped the roster down to its core, shedding big-money contracts and basically only giving out short-term deals.
As a result, the Bears aren't expected to accomplish much. Relative to the competition, they're off to a sensible start with a 2-2 record.
The major concern is Chicago has practically avoided the passing game. While the depth at receiver is sorely lacking, what are Eberflus and the Bears learning about second-year quarterback Justin Fields? He needs time to develop, sure, but 16.8 passes per game is extremely low in the modern NFL.
Even as the Bears are likely destined for double-digit losses, a sign of success would be Eberflus helping the offense look anything close to dangerous against good competition.
Grade: B
Nathaniel Hackett, Denver Broncos
When, two weeks into your tenure, you hire someone to help manage a game, things cannot be going perfectly well.
Such is the reality for Nathaniel Hackett, who repeatedly mangled fourth-down decisions in the Denver Broncos' first two outings. Denver brought in coaching veteran Jerry Rosburg to advise Hackett on game day.
The positive note is the Broncos have won twice despite this initial drama. The negative side is the competition level has been reasonably low; the back half of Denver's schedule may be a gauntlet.
More than anything, the concern is the offense has performed far below expectations. Hackett previously coordinated the Green Bay Packers' scoring attack, and the Broncos traded for Russell Wilson. They were supposed to ignite an offense that averaged just 19.7 points last season.
Instead, the Broncos have mustered 16.5 per game and seem ill-prepared to contend in the AFC West.
Grade: D+
Mike McDaniel, Miami Dolphins
The complicating factor in Mike McDaniel's evaluation is the Miami Dolphins' controversial handling of Tua Tagovailoa. Assigning blame without every fact in a medical situation is not wise, though.
So, let's focus on football with an acknowledgment that Tua's injury is not a non-issue.
Within this perspective, there is plenty to love about the beginning of McDaniel's tenure. Miami toppled the New England Patriots, engineered a 21-point road comeback over the Baltimore Ravens and clipped the Buffalo Bills before falling on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Yes, there are nits to pick. Chiefly, the Dolphins once again lack a threatening running game. They've trudged to 3.5 yards per carry, one of the worst marks in the league.
But a 3-1 mark against a tough schedule is an undisputed success.
Grade: A-
Kevin O'Connell, Minnesota Vikings
Kevin O'Connell began his Minnesota Vikings tenure in style, routing the rival Green Bay Packers in the opener.
Reality then returned for the NFC North squad. Minnesota lost badly to the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football—an evening that quarterback Kirk Cousins, for some reason, cannot figure out if it doesn't involve the Bears—and barely survived at home against the Detroit Lions. Neither result was surprising, given the Vikings' recent history.
Minnesota picked up a solid Week 4 win over the New Orleans Saints, who were without quarterback Jameis Winston in London. But the Saints started Andy Dalton, so it's not like 3-1 Minnesota barely scraped past a longtime backup.
Consistency on offense has continually been an issue for the Vikings lately, and they effectively hired O'Connell to solve that problem. Four games is too small a sample to make a determination there, but the results have been promising in the meantime.
Grade: B+
Brian Daboll, New York Giants
In a season with no playoff expectations, aggressiveness is just about always the right answer. Even if that boldness results in a loss, it's a whole lot more forgivable and builds situational experience.
That's the long version of saying Brian Daboll made the right choice in attempting a potential winning two-point conversion in the opener. When the New York Giants had a chance to upset the Tennessee Titans on the road, Daboll kept his offense on the field. New York converted and stunned the Titans 21-20.
The rest of the season has gone as expected. The Giants edged the Carolina Panthers, fell to the rival Dallas Cowboys and took out the Bears.
Nevertheless, the main priority for Daboll in 2022 is determining if Daniel Jones has a future in New York. So far, the fourth-year QB has career-low marks of 6.0 yards per attempt and 157.8 yards per game. Jones deserves a nod for his mobility and some patience as he adjusts to a new system, but there needs to be substantial improvement through the air as the season continues.
Otherwise, the Giants will be looking for a new starter—one likely to define Daboll's tenure—this offseason.
Grade: B