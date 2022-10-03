Grading Every Rookie Head Coach At Quarter Mark of 2022 NFL Season

0 of 5

Mike McDaniel | AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Not only are rookie players learning the NFL ropes during the 2022 season, a quintet of head coaches are holding the position for the first time in their professional careers.

Four games into the campaign, how are they doing?

The focus here is a first-time head coach, not simply a first-year boss. Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson isn't covered, for example.

Additionally, the grades are relative to team expectations. Mike McDaniel had a much higher perceived ceiling than Matt Eberflus with the Chicago Bears, and that's only proper to consider.