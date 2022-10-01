Magic's Terrence Ross on Bol Bol: 'Nobody's Ever Seen Anybody Play Like This'

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Bol Bol spent the first three seasons of his NBA career as a garbage-time player for the Denver Nuggets, but his potential has kept him in the NBA, and now he's getting a fresh start with the Orlando Magic.

The Nuggets tried to trade Bol to the Detroit Pistons last season, but he failed his physical because of a foot injury, so the deal never went through. The 7'2" big man then underwent surgery, and Denver traded him to the Boston Celtics, who later dealt him to the Magic.

Entering the 2022-23 campaign, Bol is fully healthy, and it appears he's making a solid impression on his Orlando teammates in training camp, including Terrence Ross, who described him as a "freak."

"Nobody's ever seen anybody play like this," Ross added.

It's unclear how much playing time Bol will see during the 2022-23 campaign, but it's clear he's going to get a shot to show what he's made of in Orlando. If he can remain healthy, he could prove to be a solid bench player for the Magic.