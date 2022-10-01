Muhammad Ali's Original Artwork Depicting Joe Frazier Fight, More to Be Auctioned Off

Photo by: The Ring Magazine via Getty Images

Several pieces of Muhammad Ali memorabilia, including artwork created by the famed heavyweight boxing champion, have hit the auction block.

TMZ Sports reported Saturday the group of items, which include Ali's artistic depiction of a fight against rival Joe Frazier, are available for bid through TMN Auctions.

In all, there are almost 250 Ali pieces available for purchase, including nearly 30 pieces of artwork.

Along with the art, other notable items include his training robe from the Thrilla in Manila—his third fight with Frazier, which took place on Oct. 1, 1975—and a signed Olympic torch from 1996, when he lit the cauldron for the Atlanta Summer Games.

There are also numerous boxing pieces, including trunks, gloves and training materials, as well as a large group of autographed items.

Bidding will begin Oct. 24 and run through Nov. 6.

Ali established himself as one of the greatest boxers of all time with an extended period of dominance. He captured his first heavyweight title in February 1964 and continued to take part in championship fights until October 1980.

The Louisville native, who died in 2016 at the age of 74, finished with a 56-5 record, and three of those five losses came at the tail end of his career when he was no longer at the peak of his powers.

Along with his success in the ring, he was also one of his generation's most influential activists, a role that earned him the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2005.

"When you saw me in the boxing ring fighting, it wasn't just so I could beat my opponent," Ali once said. "My fighting had a purpose. I had to be successful in order to get people to listen to the things I had to say."

His wide-ranging impact is the reason the memorial service following his death was one of the most-watched television events in worldwide history.