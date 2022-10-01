Arch Manning Breaks Peyton, Eli's High School Passing TD, Yards Records

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Arch Manning has been touted as a better quarterback prospect than Peyton and Eli, so it's only fitting the 18-year-old broke his uncle's records for passing yards and touchdowns.

Per ESPN's Tom VanHaaren, Arch became Isidore Newman School's all-time leader in both categories during Friday's 52-22 win over Pearl River.

Manning threw for 356 yards and seven touchdowns. He entered the game needing just 110 yards to pass Eli's record (7,389). He also surpassed Peyton's career touchdown record (93) in the win.

Given his lineage, Arch Manning has been on the football radar for years. He got out ahead of things going into his senior season by committing to the University of Texas over the summer.

Manning's announcement is the only tweet from his account, which was created in February.

Speaking to Steve Serby of the New York Post in August, Eli said his nephew has better athletic traits than him or Peyton.

"He's more athletic than Peyton or I," Eli told Serby. "Maybe a little bit bigger than Peyton or I, and so I think he's got the ability to scramble around and run around—probably more similar to my dad (Archie) than Peyton or I."

Arch has been Isidore Newman's starting quarterback since his freshman season in 2019-20. He has thrown at least 20 touchdowns in each of his four years, including this season through just five games.

Manning's accuracy has been erratic at times so far in his senior year, as he has completed fewer than 60 percent of his attempts in three games. The New Orleans native went 8-of-20 for 90 yards in a Sept. 23 loss to Many.

Despite some of those inconsistent moments, Manning's ceiling remains incredibly high. He is a 5-star prospect and the No. 1 overall player in the 2023 recruiting class, per 247Sports' composite rankings.