Lakers' LeBron James Talks Significance of Wearing No. 6 After Bill Russell's Death

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James talked about the significance of wearing No. 6, which the NBA and NBPA have since retired to honor civil rights activist and basketball legend Bill Russell, in a chat with reporters Friday.

Russell, an 11-time NBA champion and five-time NBA MVP, passed away July 31. Eleven days later, the NBA and NBPA announced that his No. 6 would never be issued again. Players who sported the number pre-retirement, such as James, are allowed to continue to wear it.

The former Boston Celtics star's impact went far beyond the basketball court as he fought against racial inequality. President Barack Obama honored Russell with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the United States' highest civilian honor, in Feb. 2011.

Russell is also the namesake for the NBA's MVP award, which James has won four times.