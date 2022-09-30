Seth Rollins Praises Bray Wyatt but Says the Character Is 'Difficult' to Work With

Source: WWE.com

Seth Rollins admitted working with the Bray Wyatt character wasn't an easy task.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport (starts at 29:45 mark), Rollins praised Wyatt as an "incredible talent" but acknowledged it was "difficult" trying to tell a good wrestling story with the character.

Rollins and Wyatt, when he was using The Fiend gimmick, had an infamous Hell in a Cell match in October 2019.

Even though Hell In a Cell matches have historically been anything goes, the referee called for a stoppage when Rollins used a sledgehammer to hit a pile of weapons and debris that were used to bury Wyatt.

The problem with that particular match, according to Rollins, was he "wasn't good at the phenomenology" stuff.

Rollins told Helwani it probably would have been better if Wyatt beat him quickly and had his run as WWE champion, but "that was not our call" and "the boss at the time [Vince McMahon] would not budge" on what he wanted the match to be.

For all the creative vignettes that made The Fiend character so memorable, the actual quality of matches during that run for Wyatt left a lot to be desired. Many of his bouts were built around supernatural ideas, but it's difficult to make that work in a wrestling ring.

The Undertaker, for all of his smoke and mirrors, was at his best when he was working traditional matches. The Fiend rarely got to do that. His final match in WWE was a loss to Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37 when he was distracted by black ooze dripping down Alexa Bliss' face.

There could be another opportunity for Rollins and Wyatt to square off again. As WWE continues to tease something happening with the "White Rabbit," it's widely believed Wyatt will make his return as soon as Extreme Rules on Oct. 8.

WWE released Wyatt on July 31, 2021.

