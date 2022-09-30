Steelers' George Pickens: 1-Handed Grab vs. Browns Not Even Top-5 Catch for Me

Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens arguably authored the best catch through three weeks of this NFL season thanks to this sensational grab against the Cleveland Browns last Thursday.

Apparently Pickens has put on a better show on six occasions, though, based on his comments to reporters Thursday.

"That's probably like seven," Pickens said Thursday, per Teresa Varley of Steelers.com.

"UGA, practice for real," Pickens added regarding his time playing college ball for Georgia. "One is on YouTube, you will probably see it. A lot of them are undiscovered.

"I made even crazier catches in college. When I caught the ball, I made crazier catches before, so I knew I caught it. It was just a fact of what the world thought about it. I saw their input on the internet."

Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette found one of the catches Pickens referenced.

He also made this clutch grab against Alabama in the national championship game last January.

Pickens will have more chances to make highlight-reel catches Sunday when the Steelers play the New York Jets.