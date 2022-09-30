X

    Steelers' George Pickens: 1-Handed Grab vs. Browns Not Even Top-5 Catch for Me

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IISeptember 30, 2022

    Nick Cammett/Getty Images

    Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens arguably authored the best catch through three weeks of this NFL season thanks to this sensational grab against the Cleveland Browns last Thursday.

    That George Pickens kid can ball.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PITvsCLE?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PITvsCLE</a> on Prime Video<br>Also available on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/uF4okqrMww">https://t.co/uF4okqrMww</a> <a href="https://t.co/RTTcNEIT8y">pic.twitter.com/RTTcNEIT8y</a>

    Unreal.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PITvsCLE?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PITvsCLE</a> on Prime Video<br>Also available on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/uF4okqaJuw">https://t.co/uF4okqaJuw</a> <a href="https://t.co/zw1l7VWyIC">pic.twitter.com/zw1l7VWyIC</a>

    This angle is wild. Catch of the year so far by George Pickens. <a href="https://t.co/B2GGbA2c4l">pic.twitter.com/B2GGbA2c4l</a>

    Apparently Pickens has put on a better show on six occasions, though, based on his comments to reporters Thursday.

    "That's probably like seven," Pickens said Thursday, per Teresa Varley of Steelers.com.

    "UGA, practice for real," Pickens added regarding his time playing college ball for Georgia. "One is on YouTube, you will probably see it. A lot of them are undiscovered.

    "I made even crazier catches in college. When I caught the ball, I made crazier catches before, so I knew I caught it. It was just a fact of what the world thought about it. I saw their input on the internet."

    Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette found one of the catches Pickens referenced.

    OK, so George Pickens talked after Steelers practice today and said his catch last Thursday night might be the 7th-best in his career. He told us to go look up this grab from a Georgia practice and I must admit, it is pretty filthy: <a href="https://t.co/KA8XQlwdux">https://t.co/KA8XQlwdux</a>

    He also made this clutch grab against Alabama in the national championship game last January.

    George Pickens got up smooth after the diving catch 🧼<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NationalChampionship?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NationalChampionship</a> <a href="https://t.co/fUBrlqk9vi">pic.twitter.com/fUBrlqk9vi</a>

    Pickens will have more chances to make highlight-reel catches Sunday when the Steelers play the New York Jets.

