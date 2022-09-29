Buccaneers' Glazer Family Donating $1M to Hurricane Ian Relief Efforts

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Glazer family, which owns the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is donating $1 million toward the Hurricane Ian relief effort.

"The destruction suffered in Southwest Florida and the damage inflicted throughout our state will be felt for some time," co-owner Darcie Glazer Kassewitz said. "It will take entire communities resiliently working together for an extended period and our family is committed to aiding in the recovery. Our thoughts and prayers are with the countless people affected, the heroic first responders and all of those helping to keep others safe."

Ian made landfall Wednesday and was a Category 4 storm when it began hitting the Florida coast. After getting downgraded to a tropical storm, it returned to hurricane status as it made its way up the Eastern seaboard.

President Joe Biden said Thursday that Ian "could be the deadliest hurricane in Florida's history" and warned of a potentially "substantial loss of life."

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis equated Ian to "basically a 500-year flood event."

Per CNN, there are at least 15 reported deaths attributed to the storm. Ian has also caused significant damage to buildings and infrastructure, with 2.6 million Florida residents without power.

The Buccaneers host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night. The NFL identified U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis as an alternative location if Ian forced the league to move the game. The Bucs announced Thursday they're moving forward with the original plan of staging the contest at Raymond James Stadium.