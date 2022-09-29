Chargers' Keenan Allen Leaves Practice with Trainer amid Nagging Hamstring Injury

Harry How/Getty Images

Los Angeles Chargers star wide receiver Keenan Allen appeared to be in line to return from a two-game absence this week, but he may have suffered a setback.

Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reported that Allen left Thursday's practice early with a trainer. The 30-year-old has been dealing with a hamstring injury.

