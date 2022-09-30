The Most Bizarre Stories of the 2022 MLB Season

11 of 11

Dallas Keuchel

There were quite a few veteran players who made a whole lot of money this season for minimal production. Just in Anthony Rendon, Stephen Strasburg, Miguel Cabrera, Chris Sale, Justin Upton, Joey Votto, Jason Heyward, Patrick Corbin, Yasmani Grandal and Lorenzo Cain, we're talking roughly $270 million for next to nothing.

But only Dallas Keuchel was downright awful for three different teams.

Keuchel was a Cy Young candidate two years ago, making 11 starts with a 1.99 ERA and a 1.09 WHIP. And while he did sputter to a 5.28 ERA in 2021, he made nine quality starts and never reached the point of futility where Chicago would need to consider releasing him.

It was a different story this year, as Keuchel—who opened the season as the fifth starter behind even Vince Velasquez—gave up 10 runs in just one inning in his second start of the season. By the time he allowed six earned runs in back-to-back starts in late May, the White Sox had seen enough and released him.

Chicago paid him $18 million for eight 2022 starts with a 7.88 ERA.

After he cleared waivers, Arizona gave Keuchel a second chance. He sure looked good in his second warm-up at the Arizona Complex League, firing 13 strikeouts in seven innings. But he only lasted four starts with the big league D-Backs before getting released again, this time with a 9.64 ERA for his erstwhile team.



Then it was Texas' turn to take a flier on the 34-year-old lefty.

Once again, Keuchel looked good in the minors, making four starts with a 2.31 ERA for the Round Rock Express. When he got back to the majors, though, he allowed seven earned runs in back-to-back starts and got the boot after just 10 innings and a 12.60 ERA.

I can't figure out how to look up whether it's the first time a pitcher has logged at least 10 innings with three different teams, giving each of them an ERA north of 7.80, but it seems like a reasonable assumption that it is.

Because, all told, he made 14 starts with a 9.20 ERA, good for the sixth-worst single-season ERA of the past half-century among guys who pitched at least 60 innings.