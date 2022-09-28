Suns' Deandre Ayton Reportedly Blames Robert Sarver for Not Getting 5-Year Contract

Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

Deandre Ayton believes Phoenix Suns governor Robert Sarver is to blame for not initially receiving a max contract extension, as both Ramona Shelburne and Marc Spears of ESPN reported:

"I was told that it was Robert Sarver who didn't want to give him that fifth year, who wanted to save the money," Spears said on NBA Today (2:35 in video).

"My understanding from talking to people close to Deandre is that he thinks this was Robert Sarver's decision as well," Shelburne added (3:50).

The Suns chose not to offer Ayton a max contract when he was eligible in 2021, allowing the center to become a restricted free agent this offseason. Phoenix eventually matched the four-year, $133 million offer sheet signed by the Indiana Pacers in July.

As Spears noted, the difference cost Ayton one year and $40 million in his total contract.

Sarver has already announced he will sell the Suns as well as the Phoenix Mercury after earning a one-year suspension from the NBA for racist and misogynistic behavior. His departure could allow Ayton to move forward on a positive note with the organization.

On the other hand, there are still question marks about his relationship with head coach Monty Williams.

Williams benched the center in Game 7 of the team's second-round loss to the Dallas Mavericks after 17 minutes of playing time, and Ayton said Tuesday the two haven't spoken since.

The coach doesn't believe it will be an issue, saying he doesn't speak to a lot of the players during the offseason. It's still enough to raise question marks about a team expected to compete for a championship.

Phoenix finished last season with the best record in the NBA at 64-18, with Ayton finishing as its second-leading scorer and top rebounder. He averaged 17.2 points and 10.2 rebounds per game, his fourth year averaging a double-double in as many seasons.