Saints' Jameis Winston Won't Play vs. Vikings With Back, Ankle Injuries

AP Photo/Rusty Jones

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston will not play Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings in London because of back and ankle injuries, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Winston had been listed as doubtful before officially getting ruled out, paving the way for veteran Andy Dalton to get the start.

Winston missed 10 games last year after suffering a torn ACL and MCL damage in Week 8 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Still, New Orleans signed him to a two-year, $28 million contract extension in March to keep him as the team's starter, and he recovered in time to start the season opener.

Through three games this season, the Florida State product has struggled. He's thrown for 858 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions while completing 63.5 percent of his passes, giving him a 79.5 quarterback rating. He has been sacked 11 times, which obviously hasn't been good for his back injury.

The 2015 No. 1 pick is a reliable starter when healthy. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in his rookie season and led the NFL in passing yards in 2019. He has also had a propensity for turnovers throughout his career, but he hasn't given up the ball as much with the Saints.

While Winston is out, the Saints will turn to Dalton.

The 34-year-old was selected to three Pro Bowls during his run with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Taysom Hill, who moved to tight end permanently to start the season, will revert to the team's backup until Winston returns.